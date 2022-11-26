The future of Italia Viva e Azione will depend on the national assembly of the Renzians on 4 December: “I prefer the federation to the creation of a party, otherwise we risk losing the interesting value of this project”, explained Matteo Renzi, interviewed at the Linkiesta Festival in Milan.

The “merger” between the political entity of Carlo Calenda, Action, and Italia Viva will have to go through the green light of the respective parties. Even if the opinions on the eve seem discordant: for Calenda, a party is better than a federation. For Renzi the opposite is true. The leader of Italia Viva specified that «in any case he will be called – it will be the last thing we will decide – other people must also be inside, we must not appear as if we have the doors closed. And we will not ask anyone where he comes from, from which political area».

The goal, it seems to understand, is to arrive at the 2024 European elections prepared. According to the former Prime Minister, the foundation that will be born will have to be «the house of the future and there is room for all those who have passionate ideas and believe in politics. I think we have to look more at Brussels than at Garbatella. In light of this, we need to understand the challenge of this federation: in my opinion it is with Macron and Renew Europe: a Renew Italy».



Renzi’s participation in the Linkiesta Festival was also an opportunity to reiterate some points, among all the warning to the Meloni government which, according to Renzi “will reach 2024 with shortness of breath. We continue to give institutional respect to the executive, but it is showing a worrying weakness: there is nothing you can’t go back on”. Renzi also reserved a jab for the dem, recalling that to beat Meloni “you don’t do like the Democratic Party who tells her” you are a woman, take a step back “. We must attack it with the idea of ​​a new world.

A country that bets on culture and renews itself. A country that knows how to welcome and not a country that kneels down for 327 migrants. The health Mes – he added – means spending 37 billion on health care today. I am in debt, but on more advantageous terms than the current rate: it is an investment that you either make now, or chase after tomorrow».

Finally, alternating on stage with Letizia Moratti, with whom the leader of Italia Viva exchanged a few words before leaving, allowed him to underline the importance of the next regional elections and the goodness of the choice of the candidacy of the former mayor of Milan by the Third Pole: «If the Lombard Democratic Party had chosen to believe it, it would have been easier, because a sharp confrontation between Fontana, with the Lega and the Brothers of Italy, and Moratti with the others, became a more interesting game, at least numerically. It went, I think Letizia Moratti will be able to run an excellent electoral campaign, she will be able to take a little from the former center-right world but also a little from the reformist world ».



These statements were immediately answered by the secretary of the Lombard Democratic Party, Vinicio Peluffo: «Renzi confirms that Letizia Moratti will not win. The numbers condemn Italia Viva and Azione in third place, with Moratti not even entering the Regional Council. Blowing up the agreement with the Pd, nominating Letizia Moratti regardless, was a political mistake. Looking for a folding seat in Lombardy makes no sense, because in the Region it becomes irrelevant. I am convinced that Renzi is telling the truth when he claims that he prefers to win. Then prove it: don’t participate in the competition, don’t settle for a couple of regional councilors, he already has them. If he really wants to change direction in this Region and beat Fontana’s right, if he really wants to take a good victory, prove it to himself and to the voters. We are interested in winning in Lombardy and with Majorino we can do it».