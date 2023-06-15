SENAD CANCELED DRUG “MINI-MARKET” « cde News

CAACUPE (special envoy) Special Agents of the Urban Operations Directorate of SENAD, in coordination with the Public Ministry, carried out an operation this Wednesday afternoon in the San Migue del Caacupé neighborhood. The procedure was completed after investigative tasks on drug micro-trafficking.

In the house in question, the delegation headed by prosecutor Benjamín Vera, arrested a person identified as Anibal René Amarilla Cabrera, a 31-year-old Paraguayan, accused of being responsible for the retail sale of drugs. The man would have a history of drug possession and trafficking and domestic violence.

The interveners detected a significant amount of marijuana in different presentations, which totaled about 6 kilos of the substance. The drug was distributed in 106 small packages or “tocos”; 10 packages of vacuum-packed “creepy” type drugs and even grass plants in the patio of the house.

The intervening prosecutor ordered the referral of the detainee to the local police station, while the evidence was made available to the Public Ministry.

Creepy Type Marijuana

It is a drug with a greater psychoactive power, since it contains a higher level of THC concentration, due to the fact that genetically modified seeds are used for its cultivation. In some countries of the region, this variety is known as the “green gold”.

According to data collected by the interveners, the seized drugs would come from the Caaguazú area, where criminal structures are leaning towards the production of this type of substance, since they generate higher profits.

