The South Korean government said it will pay close attention to the trend of Japan’s nuclear sewage discharge into the sea due to the growing anxiety of the people – Teller Report Teller Report

The South Korean government said it will pay close attention to the trend of Japan’s nuclear sewage discharge into the sea due to the growing anxiety of the people

2023-06-15

Overseas Network, June 15. According to a report by Yonhap News Agency on the 15th, the first head of the South Korean State Affairs Adjustment Office (deputy ministerial level) Park Purran talked at a press conference on the 15th and talked about the start of trial operation of the nuclear sewage discharge facilities of the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant in Japan. At the time of the incident, he said that the South Korean government will pay close attention to relevant trends and will announce any abnormalities at any time.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Japan’s Fukushima nuclear sewage is about to be discharged into the sea, and the anxiety of the South Korean people is increasing day by day. Therefore, the South Korean government decided to hold a press conference every day from the 15th to release information related to the safety inspection of nuclear sewage discharge into the sea. Previously, Korean media reported that nuclear sewage treated by the multi-nuclide processing system (ALPS) still detected substances with radioactive concentrations exceeding the standard by 20,000 times. Park Purran said at the press conference that the concentration of strontium in the treated nuclear contaminated water was 21,650 times higher than the South Korean standard (20 becquerels per liter). The sea discharge work will be carried out after the concentration dilution reaches the standard.

Regarding Japan's decision to discharge nuclear sewage into the sea, opposition from both inside and outside Japan has been heard. When the Japanese government decided to discharge Fukushima nuclear sewage in April 2021, Korean consumer groups conducted a survey of 500 people, and 91.2% of the respondents indicated that they would reduce the purchase of aquatic products.