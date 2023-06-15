Wang Hao emphasized at the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games at the swearing-in mobilization meeting of the General Headquarters: Keep improving and never lose, leaving only classics and no regrets_Hangzhou Net

Wang Hao emphasized at the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games at the swearing-in mobilization meeting of the General Headquarters: Keep improving and never lose, only keep the classics and leave no regrets

On the afternoon of June 15th, the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games General Headquarters swearing-in mobilization meeting was held, and Zhejiang Provincial Governor and Headquarters Commander Wang Hao delivered a speech.Photo by correspondent Fa Xin

On the afternoon of June 15th, the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games General Headquarters swearing-in mobilization meeting was held. Wang Hao, Governor of Zhejiang Province and Commander-in-Chief of the General Headquarters, emphasized that today is the 100-day countdown to the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which marks that all preparations have entered the sprint stage of a decisive battle. We must keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s earnest entrustment, fully implement the “simple, safe, and exciting” requirements for running the competition, increase pressure and make persistent efforts, decisively win the battle, do good work, complete various tasks with high standards and high quality, and ensure dedication to the world A sports and cultural event with “Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and splendor” ensures excellence and safety, leaving only classics and no regrets.

Liu Jie, Wang Chengguo, Wang Wenxu, Hu Wei, Yang Qingjiu, Lu Bin, Yao Gaoyuan, Tang Feifan, Li Huolin, Ma Weiguang attended, and Li Yanyi hosted.

Wang Hao, on behalf of the Headquarters of the Hangzhou Asian Games, expressed his gratitude to the host city and the five co-host cities, the Headquarters’ “One Organizer and Fifteen Centers” and all the organizers for their hard work. He pointed out that the Hangzhou Asian Games is an international comprehensive sports and cultural event held by my country after the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The success of this grand event is of special significance for fully displaying the image of the country, fully displaying the style of Zhejiang, and inspiring everyone to work hard and move forward bravely in the new era and new journey. We must stand more consciously at the height of the “big country”, deeply understand the extreme importance of successfully hosting the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, keep in mind the entrustment, be grateful and forge ahead, and take the success of the Hangzhou Asian Games as a firm defense of the “two established “, resolutely achieve the practical action of “two safeguards”, as a direct test of the educational achievements of learning and implementing the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics , do a good job in all preparatory work with heart and soul, and strive to hand over a satisfactory answer to General Secretary Xi Jinping, the Party Central Committee, and the people of the whole country.

Wang Hao emphasized that the last 100 days are the sprint and decisive period for the preparation of the Asian Games. It is necessary to strengthen the sense of urgency, meticulous sense of responsibility, and vigorous spirit, and fully seize the time every day, grasp every task, and do a good job. Every detail has been meticulously polished, finely grounded and rehearsed, and the solid results of the preparatory work have declared to the world: “Zhejiang is ready.”

It is necessary to do a good job in the security work of the Asian Games, insist on safety first, strengthen risk awareness, highlight problem orientation, fully implement detailed security measures, comprehensively prevent and resolve various risks and hidden dangers, and ensure absolute safety and foolproofness.

It is necessary to carefully carry out major events such as the opening and closing ceremonies and the torch relay, improve the plan with ingenuity, polish the details, and strive to debug to the best state, so as to ensure the creation of high-quality products and leave classics.

It is necessary to conscientiously do a good job in the organization of the competition, improve the “one venue, one plan”, carry out all-element, full-process, and full-load test drills according to the standard of the main competition, further adapt the working mechanism, inspect facilities and equipment, and train the operation team to ensure efficiency, precision, and professionalism specification.

Efforts should be made to ensure the service guarantee of the games, improve the ability level of transportation, food, medical care, meteorology and volunteer services, improve the operation mechanism of the Asian Games Village, create a safe, warm and comfortable “athlete’s home”, and ensure excellence and meticulous attention to detail.

It is necessary to do a good job in foreign affairs protocol and arrival and departure services, provide high-quality and efficient services, and ensure that arrivals and departures are “good when you come and go when you go”, and ensure that they are warm and thoughtful and satisfy all parties.

It is necessary to fully grasp the “three province-wide improvement actions” to welcome the Asian Games, comprehensively improve the quality of the city’s appearance, governance and civilization, and ensure a clean, tidy, beautiful and orderly environment.

It is necessary to do a good job in publicity, promotion and media services, publicize the Asian Games culture, city style, major events, and sports events in an all-round and wide-angle way, continue to increase the popularity of the Asian Games, and ensure that the atmosphere of the Asian Games is strong and festive.

It is necessary to do a good job in the preparations for the Asian Paralympic Games, improve the plan for the transition period from the Asian Games to the Asian Paralympic Games, extensively mobilize all sectors of society to pay attention to sports for the disabled, promote the all-round development of the cause of the disabled, and ensure the realization of “two Asian Games, the same Wonderful”.

Wang Hao emphasized that all the organizers should cherish the honor, focus all their minds on the Asian Games, focus all their energy on the Asian Games, and focus all their work on the Asian Games, so as to fully stimulate the fighting spirit and show their fighting spirit. Keep racing against time, adhere to the standard of excellence and precision, unite the joint efforts of all wills, hurry up and then hurry up, implement and then implement, go all out to sprint towards the ultimate goal, and resolutely fight the final battle for the preparation of the Asian Games.

At the meeting, the host city, 5 co-hosting cities, the heads of the “One Organizing and Fifteen Centers” of the General Headquarters, and 56 competition venue teams made sonorous and forceful speeches, fully demonstrating their firm confidence and determination to sprint for a decisive battle.