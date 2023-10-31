Revival of the Original Coffee Drama ‘Hello! Tea Restaurant’ to Bring Innovative Drama-Watching Experience

Revival of Coffee Drama “Hello! Tea Restaurant” to Bring New Drama-Watching Experience to Audience

Nanjing, November 2, 2023 – The highly acclaimed coffee drama “Hello! Tea Restaurant” is set to stage a revival at the Plum Blossom Drama Corner of Singularity Books in Nanjing Xihe Square on November 3rd and 4th at 19:30. This innovative performance, utilizing a “zero-distance” breakthrough method, promises to bring a fresh drama-watching experience to the audience.

“Hello! Tea Restaurant” depicts the healing journey of three pairs of characters in three different stages of life as they let go of their past and embrace a new beginning in a tea restaurant. Divided into three stories, namely “One Dollar”, “The Perfect Ex-Boyfriend”, and “Saving the Cat”, the play has garnered widespread praise since its inception in 2022.

Having won the “Drama China” 2022 Drama Shortlisted Script Award, and the “Drama China” 2022 Drama Award for Outstanding Script in the Short Drama Category, “Hello! Tea Restaurant” has become a celebrated production. Furthermore, it was selected as a finalist in the literary theater section of the 14th Beijing Nanluoguxiang Theater Festival in 2023 and performed as a specially invited play in the recent Nanjing Youth Art Season.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic last year, the play was only staged three times, leaving many eager viewers wanting more. In response to popular demand, the production team has decided to restage the performance this year, aiming to entertain and engage the audience once again.

Produced by Nanjing Honggandao Culture Media Co., Ltd. and created by the Wei Theater Company, “Hello! Tea Restaurant” stands out for its unique presentation method called “coffee drama”. This theatrical phenomenon, originating in France from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s, takes place mainly in cafes or bars. The play’s screenwriter, producer, and producer, Lin Haihong, explained that the intention behind the creation was to localize the coffee drama element by setting the story in a tea restaurant – a familiar setting for contemporary individuals seeking spiritual comfort. The play delves into the emotional pain points of life’s three stages, expressing confusion and rebirth, ultimately offering a fresh perspective on performance-watching.

In addition to its artistic value, coffee dramas are emerging as a new trend in cultural tourism consumption. Lin Haihong, recognizing the limitations of traditional theater spaces that result in high rental costs, chose to write coffee dramas and perform them in non-theatre spaces. This approach significantly reduces the financial burden of performances and promotes the development of the performance market. Lin Haihong hopes that more professional screenwriters will take part in the creation of coffee dramas, enabling them to move away from the traditional theater model and instead opt for smaller, more intimate venues. By bringing performances closer to life and the audience, the aim is to foster the overall prosperity and growth of the performance market.

In recent years, the rise of “immersive experience” and “scenario-based consumption” in cultural tourism has created new opportunities and formats for the industry. Cultural tourism is no longer solely driven by new scenarios but has become an essential factor in birthing new consumer demands. As people’s longing for a better life increases, their pursuit of immersive and experiential “new scenes” has surged. Coffee dramas, with their unique blend of theater and café culture, are now emerging as a captivating new scene in cultural tourism consumption.

With the upcoming revival of “Hello! Tea Restaurant”, audiences can look forward to a truly innovative and engaging theater experience. Grab your tickets now and be prepared to immerse yourself in the captivating tales of these three pairs of characters as they find solace and embark on a new journey at the tea restaurant.

About Singularity Books:

Singularity Books is a popular bookstore located in Nanjing Xihe Square, known for its diverse selection of literature and hosting cultural events such as theatrical performances.

Share this: Facebook

X

