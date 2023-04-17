RICHIE RAMONE

Live To Tell

(Punk | Post Punk) Label: Livewire | Cargo Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 21.04.2023

Ramones DNA is all over the record for sure. Richie Ramone

No one else like Punk Rock Legend RICHIE RAMONE releases his third studio album Live To Tell. For all those who easily confuse the history of the RAMONES with all its ups and downs and changing band members, Richie Ramone not only played the drums between 1983 – 1987, but also wrote the songs “Human Kind” and “Somebody Put Something In My Drink” written. But now let’s listen to his latest work.

The first song also gives the album its name, and how could it be otherwise, RAMONES style starts with down strokes on the guitar and the bass and the first singles notes come from the lead guitar.

“Who Stole My Wig” not only promises a funny story, but also accelerates from the start. Classic straight forward punk with oh chorus before the vocals kick in in the verse. You definitely can’t resist a slight permanent grin here and you want to start a cozy pogo right away.

“Find Your Place” continues with a mixture of classic rock and punk. It starts with bass and drums and Richie starts to sing. Only in the chorus does the rhythm guitar come in and the lead guitar only grooves in towards the end of the chorus with a clean lick and pulls us into the second verse. It continues groovy and after the second chorus there is a short, solid guitar solo.

“I Sit Alone (Yeah Yeah)” – suddenly a piano emerges and Clare is back at the mic with a soulful “Yeah Yeah”. The drums play a slightly latin rock beat, the lead guitar gives us a slightly dirty distorted melody while the acoustic guitar glides along with full chords. In between, the distortion guitar mixes in, but never gets intrusive. The smooth beat and the choir singing always stay in the foreground until it comes to the end and RICHIE RAMONE lets go of his “Wohoo” and “Yeah” screams – very nice change at this point on the album.

But it doesn’t stay quiet for long, the speed picks up again and the punk rocker comes to light again. But here, too, Richie is supported diligently by Clare on the backing vocals. The two complement each other very well in the quiet as well as in the powerful songs – definitely “Not Afraid”…

Humming guitars, a drum roll and again it’s Clare Misstake grooving along on the bass. The style is slightly familiar and when the lead guitar kicks in we also hear a chord progression that reminds us a bit of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. In the middle of the song, Riche on Drums also has his say and delivers us a clean roll before jamming instrumentally in the main theme.

Although the whole album stays true to the classic RAMONES style, we find a few delicacies and gems that stand out. It’s always nice to hear when established bands manage to maintain a consistent sound despite different stylistic elements. RICHIE RAMONE definitely tried some new things on his third album and they work – Punk is not Dead at all!

Tracklist „Live To Tell“:

1. Live To Tell

2. When The Night

3. Who Stole My Wig

4. Old Ways

5. Find Our Place

6. I Sit Alone (Yeah Yeah)

7. Not Afraid

8. Cry Little Sister

9. Suffocate

10. Other Things

11. Master Plan

12. The Last Time (Remix)

Total playing time: 36:28

Band-Links:

