Mask protection technologies are revolutionizing the medical sector

New mask technologies have revolutionized the medical environment in recent years and played a crucial role in the fight against infectious diseases. One of the most significant developments in this area is the FFP2 mask, which is a particularly effective respiratory protection measure due to its high filter efficiency and tight fit.

The FFP2 masks, also known as KN95 masks, are designed to protect both the wearer and those around them from disease transmission. These masks have a particularly high filter efficiency and filter at least 94 percent of airborne particles, including viruses and bacteria.

Another significant innovation in mask technology is the use of antimicrobial materials. These materials inhibit the growth of microorganisms on the surface of the mask, reducing the risk of cross-contamination. An example of this is the silver ion technology used in the manufacture of masks.

In addition, new designs and shapes of masks have also been developed to improve comfort and ensure a better fit. For example, there are special masks for use in intensive care, which optimally protect the wearer and at the same time allow easy breathing.

European directives on safety and health protection for occupational safety

One of the most important directives in this area is the framework directive 89/391/EEC. This directive sets out the basic obligations of employers and employees and requires a systematic assessment of risks in the workplace and the implementation of measures to prevent accidents and injuries.

In addition to this framework directive, there are numerous specific directives that focus on certain aspects of occupational health and safety, such as Directive 2009/104/EC on the protection of workers from the risks related to electromagnetic fields or Directive 2004/37/EC on the protection of workers from Carcinogens and mutagens in the workplace.

Another important instrument for improving occupational safety is the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work. This agency was founded in 1996 and has the task of supporting and advising the member states of the EU on questions of occupational safety and health.

Overall, the European directives on safety and health at work have contributed to significantly improving working conditions in Europe. However, there are still challenges such as tackling mental stress in the workplace or keeping workers safe in new workspaces such as the gig economy.

Automation in mask production

Automated mask production takes place in several steps and requires specially developed machines and systems.

Material cutting: The materials from which the mask is made are automatically cut using special cutting machines. Various materials such as non-woven fabrics, filter media and nose clips can be used.

Material assembly: the various parts of the mask are automatically assembled and welded using machines. This can be done by high frequency welding, ultrasonic welding or other methods.

Nose clip attachment: A nose clip is automatically attached to the mask using special machines. The nose clip is either glued to the non-woven fabric or attached to the mask using special attachment mechanisms.

Folding and packaging: The mask is automatically folded and sealed in a package using machines. The packaging can be done either as individual packaging or in larger units.

Various control mechanisms are used in automated mask production to ensure the quality of the masks produced. PPE Germany uses the modern Palas PMFT 1000 system. Henrik Bierhorst, Quality Assurance Expert at PPE Germany GmbH, explains that this system is used to determine the degree of penetration of particles through a protective mask. The modern, state-of-the-art test bench has an exact efficiency measurement in the range from 100 nm to 40 µm. The virus size range (120 nm -160 nm) is also covered cleanly. This system can accurately analyze that the filter mask efficiency also covers SARS-CoV-2 and provides protection. The test bench also meets the strict requirements for respiratory masks specified by the CCF (Covid Cerified Filter) seal of quality. To ensure their protection, masks must be able to effectively retain particles, especially those containing pathogens. The degree of penetration of particles, i.e. the ability of particles to pass through the mask, is an important factor in the effectiveness of masks.

The effectiveness of a mask depends on the size of the particles that can pass through it. Masks are usually effective against larger particles such as droplets or aerosols. However, finer particles such as viruses can penetrate the mask in some cases, mainly when the mask is not properly fitted. Here PPE offers an innovative product with the Dodo Air mask. Due to the shape of the front, the form stability of the mask is increased, while the elastic ear loops allow an effortless adjustment to the face and head. In addition, the breathing resistance is minimal.

