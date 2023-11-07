Ridley Scott Responds to Historical Errors Criticism in Upcoming Film “Napoleon”

Renowned director Ridley Scott has found himself at the center of controversy following criticism of his upcoming film “Napoleon” for alleged historical inaccuracies. The historical drama, set to be released in November, has already faced scrutiny for errors such as featuring the Napoleonic army shooting at the pyramids of Giza and depicting Marie Antoinette with a short haircut during her execution, in scenes that television historian Dan Snow has found to be historically inaccurate.

In response to Snow’s criticism, Scott bluntly told him to “get a life,” asserting that his film is not intended to be a historical documentary. Instead, Scott invites viewers to experience the story through his eyes and encourages them to conduct their own research if they seek historical accuracy.

In fact, the historical errors in the film were, for the most part, intentionally included. Scott had the guidance of Michael Broers, a history professor at Oxford, who collaborated to ensure the film’s authenticity. According to Broers, Scott’s Napoleonic characteristics make him an excellent director, capable of leading a large team with unwavering determination.

The film crew worked tirelessly to accurately depict historical events, such as the Battle of Waterloo, with the aim of capturing the discipline and precision of the time. The production designer, Arthur Max, emphasized the meticulous attention to detail, ensuring uniformity and discipline even in the soldiers’ hat placements and bayonet synchronization.

Despite the backlash, Scott remains determined to receive recognition from the Academy, expressing his desire for an Oscar. With four previous Best Director nominations, Scott’s work on “Napoleon” has garnered speculation that this could finally be his year to win the prestigious award. However, it’s not the first time Scott has faced criticism for historical inaccuracies in his films, as he infamously lashed out at a journalist who claimed “The Last Duel” was the most realistic film in his catalog.

As the release date approaches, it remains to be seen how “Napoleon” will be received by audiences and critics alike, and whether it will earn Scott the accolades he desires. But one thing is for sure – Ridley Scott is not one to shy away from controversy as he pursues his artistic vision on the big screen.

