Río Cuarto: 2023 registrations for the Free Sports Schools are open

Río Cuarto: 2023 registrations for the Free Sports Schools are open

The Free Sports Schools are intended for children and adolescents from 4 to 17 years of age and adults. They aim to provide support and transmit values ​​through sport.

The Department of Sport and Tourism of the city of Fourth quarter informs that registrations are open for the start of activities of the Free Sports Schools 2023, the social sports program of the Government of Río Cuarto that takes place in different sports spaces in the city.

This was reported by the Secretary of Sports and Tourism, Augustine Calleriwho stressed that “adds to the offer in our sports centers, the sports centers recently inaugurated by the province in our city, such as in San Eduardo, Alberdi and Banda Norte neighborhoods.”

Activities started on Monday March 6 and the disciplines that are part of the program son:

  • Athletics
  • Chess
  • Basketball
  • Boxing
  • women’s and men’s soccer
  • Hockey
  • sports initiation
  • Taekwondo
  • Newcom
  • softball
  • Volley.

Within this framework, the spaces designated for the practice of the different disciplines are Center 11, Sports Center No. 2, Skate Park and the Alberdi, San Eduardo and Banda Norte Social Sports Centers.

Fourth quarter. You can now sign up for the different sports that are provided from the program (Courtesy).

About Free Sports Schools

The Free Sports Schools are intended for children and adolescents from 4 to 17 years of age and adults. They aim to provide support and transmit values ​​through sport.

All the information about the days and times is available at the information table of the Center 11, via WhatsApp to or on the web deportesriocuarto.gob.ar.

Fourth quarter. You can now sign up for the different sports that are provided from the program (Courtesy).

Registration may be made, depending on the sport chosen, at Center 11, Sports Center No. 2 and in each of the spaces where sports activities are carried out.

