The Free Sports Schools are intended for children and adolescents from 4 to 17 years of age and adults. They aim to provide support and transmit values ​​through sport.

The Department of Sport and Tourism of the city of Fourth quarter informs that registrations are open for the start of activities of the Free Sports Schools 2023, the social sports program of the Government of Río Cuarto that takes place in different sports spaces in the city.

More news from Rio Cuarto

This was reported by the Secretary of Sports and Tourism, Augustine Calleriwho stressed that “adds to the offer in our sports centers, the sports centers recently inaugurated by the province in our city, such as in San Eduardo, Alberdi and Banda Norte neighborhoods.”

Activities started on Monday March 6 and the disciplines that are part of the program son:

Athletics

Chess

Basketball

Boxing

women’s and men’s soccer

Hockey

sports initiation

Taekwondo

Newcom

softball

Volley.

Within this framework, the spaces designated for the practice of the different disciplines are Center 11, Sports Center No. 2, Skate Park and the Alberdi, San Eduardo and Banda Norte Social Sports Centers.

About Free Sports Schools

The Free Sports Schools are intended for children and adolescents from 4 to 17 years of age and adults. They aim to provide support and transmit values ​​through sport.

All the information about the days and times is available at the information table of the Center 11, via WhatsApp to or on the web deportesriocuarto.gob.ar.

Registration may be made, depending on the sport chosen, at Center 11, Sports Center No. 2 and in each of the spaces where sports activities are carried out.

Newsletter

If you are interested in receiving news from Río Cuarto in your email every week, subscribe to this newsletter for free in the space below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

