River has Diablito Echeverri for the first time among the concentrates

The coach of River PlateMartín Demichelis, cited the young forward Claudio Echeverri for the first time and dismissed defenders Paulo Díaz and Enzo Díaz due to injury, ahead of Monday’s game against Vélez Sarsfield, for date 18 of the Professional Soccer League.

Diablito Echeverri, 17, was closely followed by Demichelis, and he had already called him up before training with the former and was about to be taken into account for the Superclásico that River beat Boca 1-0 with the agonizing goal by Miguel Borja, from a penalty.

El Diablito is one of the young promises of the “Millionaire”, who also caught the attention of the Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni. One of the figures of the Under 17 team trained with Lionel Messi and company at the AFA premises in preparation for the friendlies against Panama and Curaçao.

El Diablito Echeverri with Lionel Messi.

For their part, Paulo and Enzo Díaz were left out of the squad due to joint pain in their right ankle and a sprained right knee, respectively. Both were starters last Thursday in the 1-1 against Sporting Cristal, from Peru in Lima for Group D of the Copa Libertadores.

The list of call-ups by Demichelis is as follows: Franco Armani, Ezekiel Centurion, Milton Casco, Andres Herrera, Robert Rojas, Jonathan Maidana, Elias Gomez, Leandro Gonzalez Perez, Enzo Perez, Matthias Kranevitter, Santiago Simon, Augustin Palavecino, Rodrigo Aliendo, Ezequiel Barco, Echeverri, Jose Paradela, Nicolas De La Cruz, Ignacio Fernandez, Franco Alfonso, Lucas Beltran, Pablo Solari, Miguel Borja, Solomon Rondo and Matthias Suarez.

River, leader of the LPF, will face Vélez this Monday on date 18, from 9:30 p.m., at the José Amalfitani stadium of the Liniers club.