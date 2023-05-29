Tickets for the Mayday Hangzhou concert are scheduled to open tomorrow, are you ready? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Tickets for the Mayday Hangzhou concert are scheduled to open tomorrow, are you ready?

The Mayday Hangzhou concert, which has been uploaded on the Internet for a long time, is finally set: June 18th and 19th, two concerts will be held at Huanglong Stadium. The ticketing channel and time have also been finalized. At 10:55 on May 30, the Funwandao App and Damai.com will start the pre-sale simultaneously.

At the Mayday Beijing Bird’s Nest concert that just passed, fans who got tickets sang together inside the venue, while fans without tickets sang outside. The lead singer Ashin did not forget to say hello to the fans outside the venue. I don’t know if this scene will also be staged in our Huanglong at that time? After all, for Hangzhou people who grew up around Huanglong, it is an old tradition to listen to concerts on their own balcony. In previous reports, Orange friends said: “It’s time to take a walk and listen to it!”

These two concerts in Hangzhou are the second stop of Mayday’s inland tour and the first in the Yangtze River Delta region. In terms of the convenience of the high-speed rail in the “free postage area”, Hangzhou’s “Five Fans” have a lot of competitors. The pre-sale time is tomorrow, are you ready to grab tickets?