River was champion of the Professional League and these wonderful memes circulate in networks

River salió campeón de la Liga Profesional y en redes circulan estos estupendos memes





River beat Estudiantes de La Plata 3-1 and became champion of the Professional League 2023. In social networks there are great memes

the consecratory party It was played at the Monumental Stadium. Lucas Beltrán opened the account at the minute of game and, at 18, the Uruguayan Nicolás De la Cruz made it 2-0. Esequiel Barco made it 3-0 at 31.

Already in the second part, at 22, Mauro Méndez discounted for the “Pincha”.

In his house and before his people, Núñez’s team once again won a league title after two years after the Professional League that he won in 2021 with three dates to go.

How could it be otherwise, in social networks echoed the consecration of River and extraordinary memes circulate.

River came out champion and these are the best memes in networks


