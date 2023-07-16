Home » Windows 11, Microsoft releases the Moment 3 update: run and download it!
Technology

Windows 11, Microsoft releases the Moment 3 update: run and download it!

by admin
Windows 11, Microsoft releases the Moment 3 update: run and download it!

Microsoft itself had confirmed that Windows 11 Moment 3 would be launched within the month of July, and now it seems to have kept its word: the new feature update di Windows 11, in fact, has already been available for a few days for all users. Here are the main functions that it brings with it.

We remind you that Microsoft launched Windows 11 Moment 3 for users in the Dev and Insider channels already at the end of May, therefore the stable version of the update does not introduce significant news compared to those of the beta update. In any case, Moment 3 is part of release KB5028185 of Windows 11, which also contains a mandatory security update and which will automatically install on your PC.

Considered that the upgrade was released by Microsoft on July 11th, along with the security updates from Patch Tuesday in July, many of your PCs may already have gone through the automatic installation process using Windows Update. Otherwise, you can force the download and installation of the update from PC settings or use the specific page of the Microsoft repository for the Windows 11 direct download KB5028185.

Il changelog of the new Build of the operating system of the Redmond giant explains that it implements all the features of Moment 3including improvements to the Windows 11 taskbar and those to operating system notifications, implementing (among other things) a special alert which notifies users when a VPN network is activated for online browsing.

Always side notifications, Moment 3 introduces the possibility of directly copy the authentication codes two-factor in the clipboard of the operating system, to use the alphanumeric strings received via message or email in the browser or in the system apps, when required. Furthermore, in general, the update improves the stability of the operating system and resolves some bugs in Windows 11 and Microsoft Teams.

You may also like

Climate crisis: massive fires in Saxony-Anhalt – hundreds...

Attention fake people!

Air conditioner or cooler? Cool yes but watch...

Tablet deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023: 15...

The 7 best gaming monitors in comparison

Scientists Discover Organic Compounds on Mars, Indicating Potential...

Ubisoft Collaborates with OWO to Launch Revolutionary Tactile...

$250 million for a show no one watches

Love in the Rivers and Lakes of Kyushu:...

Ecovacs N10 Plus in the test: good vacuum...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy