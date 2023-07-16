Windows 11, Microsoft releases the Moment 3 update: run and download it!

Microsoft itself had confirmed that Windows 11 Moment 3 would be launched within the month of July, and now it seems to have kept its word: the new feature update di Windows 11, in fact, has already been available for a few days for all users. Here are the main functions that it brings with it.

We remind you that Microsoft launched Windows 11 Moment 3 for users in the Dev and Insider channels already at the end of May, therefore the stable version of the update does not introduce significant news compared to those of the beta update. In any case, Moment 3 is part of release KB5028185 of Windows 11, which also contains a mandatory security update and which will automatically install on your PC.

Considered that the upgrade was released by Microsoft on July 11th, along with the security updates from Patch Tuesday in July, many of your PCs may already have gone through the automatic installation process using Windows Update. Otherwise, you can force the download and installation of the update from PC settings or use the specific page of the Microsoft repository for the Windows 11 direct download KB5028185.

Il changelog of the new Build of the operating system of the Redmond giant explains that it implements all the features of Moment 3including improvements to the Windows 11 taskbar and those to operating system notifications, implementing (among other things) a special alert which notifies users when a VPN network is activated for online browsing.

Always side notifications, Moment 3 introduces the possibility of directly copy the authentication codes two-factor in the clipboard of the operating system, to use the alphanumeric strings received via message or email in the browser or in the system apps, when required. Furthermore, in general, the update improves the stability of the operating system and resolves some bugs in Windows 11 and Microsoft Teams.