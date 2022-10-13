“Starfield” game director Todd Howard answered some questions from the community, revealing in the film that the text volume of the game reached about 252,953 lines, far exceeding the 111,000 lines of “Fallout 4” and “The Elder Scrolls V: Unbounded”. about 60,000 lines of Skyrim.

In addition, he also revealed that the game will return to the classic Bethesda-style dialogue system, providing multiple dialogue options by reading the other party’s feelings, adding a persuasion system during the dialogue, and each option costs different points.

He also mentioned the space navigation system of the game, saying that the interstellar navigation in the “Starfield” game will limit the flight distance according to the player’s fuel amount, and there will be no trapped universe due to insufficient fuel in the middle, although the game is designed in a hard-core direction. , but at the same time pay attention to the comfort of the game.

“Starfield” is scheduled to launch on PC Steam / Microsoft Store / Xbox Series X|S in 2023, and the first launch corresponds to Xbox/PC Game Pass.