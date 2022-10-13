Home Technology “Starfield” has 4 times more text than The Elder Scrolls and has added a persuasion system – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

“Starfield” has 4 times more text than The Elder Scrolls and has added a persuasion system – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
“Starfield” has 4 times more text than The Elder Scrolls and has added a persuasion system – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

“Starfield” game director Todd Howard answered some questions from the community, revealing in the film that the text volume of the game reached about 252,953 lines, far exceeding the 111,000 lines of “Fallout 4” and “The Elder Scrolls V: Unbounded”. about 60,000 lines of Skyrim.

In addition, he also revealed that the game will return to the classic Bethesda-style dialogue system, providing multiple dialogue options by reading the other party’s feelings, adding a persuasion system during the dialogue, and each option costs different points.

He also mentioned the space navigation system of the game, saying that the interstellar navigation in the “Starfield” game will limit the flight distance according to the player’s fuel amount, and there will be no trapped universe due to insufficient fuel in the middle, although the game is designed in a hard-core direction. , but at the same time pay attention to the comfort of the game.

“Starfield” is scheduled to launch on PC Steam / Microsoft Store / Xbox Series X|S in 2023, and the first launch corresponds to Xbox/PC Game Pass.

See also  Starfield details limitations and improvements in new video - Starfield - Gamereactor

You may also like

Is this really the ‘app’ that will push...

Another ported return of “Rune Factory 3 Deluxe...

Denon AVC-X3800H Hong Kong Edition Licensed Arrival: Play...

TikTok tries to do Amazon and opens stores...

Samsung will officially launch the OneUI 5.0 system...

Apple Shazam for iOS now offers exclusive wallpapers...

AMD Gaming Spree Buys Ryzen 5000 Processors and...

Android and Chrome begin importing passkey standard support...

Based on Matter Protocol, Samsung Announces SmartThings Devices...

SVICLOUD 8P small cloud set-top box – supports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy