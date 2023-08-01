road to digital citizen participation

In a commitment to innovation and citizen participation, the city of Villa María hosted the conference +Digital: Promoting Local Innovation, an event that brought together municipalities from all over the country to discuss and explore the implementation of digital platforms that promote and energize the active participation of the community.

One of the most outstanding aspects is that Villa María was chosen as one of the cities to carry out the pilot test of the DECIDIM software, provided through an agreement by the Asuntos del Sur Civil Association. This software represents an unprecedented opportunity for the city, since it will strengthen and enhance the interaction between the local government and citizens, through digital tools that encourage dialogue and collaboration.

Mayor Martín Gill, present at the opening ceremony of the day, highlighted the importance of the digital age and how this transformation directly affects the community. He stressed that “the construction of an organized community requires a digital construction” and that these strategies are “the policies that have a face and generate a concrete possibility of getting closer to the people.”

The +Digital conference: Promoting Local Innovation arises from an articulated work between the Secretary of Planning, Institutional Relations and Community Links of the municipality, Asuntos del Sur, the Secretary of Public Innovation of the Nation and the Andean Confederation of Development (CAF).

Christian Asinelli, vice president of CAF, recognized the importance of municipalities in their proximity and capillarity to community problems, and highlighted the financial institution’s commitment to collaborating with cities to make a difference locally.

The implementation of the DECIDIM software in Villa María is the result of an agreement signed with the Asuntos del Sur Civil Association, and five other cities are also part of this pilot test. Among them are Virasoro, Comodoro Rivadavia, Maipú, Calingasta, Viedma and Margarita Belén.

Thus, Villa María is positioned as a leading city in terms of innovation and citizen participation, embracing the digital age to build a more connected community and committed to its development. With this initiative, the city seeks to strengthen the ties between the government and citizens, promoting an active and empowered citizenry in local decision-making.

