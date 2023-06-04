Home » Roaming in Limbo – Molotov Man
Roaming in Limbo – Molotov Man

Roaming in Limbo – Molotov Man

on June 4, 2023
After the already very fine You Are Yesterday’s Sweetheart lays Roaming in Limbo with the just as quick-tempered as it is introspective Molotov Man an even better single after.

Another ambient piece, this one recorded in late April just before my 19th birthday. This and You Are Yesterday’s Sweetheart are part of a collection of tracks I’ve been recording as a means of processing growing pains and big changes during this very transient part of my life, a collection I’ve been passing around with close friends while LP2 is taking shape. After leaving this one for about a month I came back to it and found that it still resonates with me, so I figured I’d share it here for anyone who might be interested. Thank you to everyone who’s continued to tune in and give feedback!“ explains the Plunderphonics hobbyist from the Netherlands and, behind the usual understatement, serves up one of his most beautiful creations to date.

The Molotov Man wanders through cinematographically swelling ambient waves of bubbling piano clouds, creating a warm, engaging dystopia under which sniping and clicking beats scurry.
The whirlpool from psychedelic abysses becomes more and more attractive, until a hypnotic, captivating soundtrack pulls you in, which ends with a spooky piano in the shimmering textures and develops an otherworldly beauty, as if you were standing with your head under water from the deep, dark, boundless sea look up at the starry sky to the moon.
It felt like this could go on forever – that Molotov Man after not even four minutes it ends almost abruptly, but then tears a little annoyingly because it’s too hasty and suddenly from the fascinating atmosphere.

