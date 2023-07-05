Audi A8L and Andy Lau: A Perfect Match of Success and Support for Young People

In a world divided into three categories – no, just enough, and perfect match – the perfect match can be seen in various instances. From Boya’s son-in-law meeting his bosom friend in high mountains and flowing water, to iconic pairings like tomato and egg, Marlon Brando’s portrayal of the Godfather, and Li Bai, a famed poet in the Tang Dynasty. More recently, this concept of a perfect match can be seen in Andy Lau’s endorsement of Audi A8L, as both Lau and Audi have claimed that their partnership represents a brand transcending the limits of an automotive company.

The image of an Audi A8L owner has long been associated with success, but the question remains – what kind of successful person is this? The answer may lie in Lau himself. While previous D-class car advertisements highlighted the detachment and grandeur of successful individuals, Lau has always been known for his professional attitude and human connection. In the Chinese film industry, there is a well-known story of Lau supporting young directors. In 2005, Lau witnessed the decline of Hong Kong films and invested 25 million yuan to launch the “Asian Rising Star Director Program” to discover and encourage young talent. This initiative led to the success of director Ning Hao and his film “Crazy Stone”. Lau’s support for young directors continued with films like “Embroidered Spring Knife 2” and “I’m Not the God of Medicine”. This passing of the torch was later reflected in the movie “The Wandering Earth”, where Lau made a cameo appearance and played a crucial role in the film’s production.

Lau’s dedication to supporting young talent extends beyond the film industry. In partnership with FAW Audi, Lau participated in a short video campaign called “support for persistence”, where he shared his own experiences and encouraged others to support young people in the new era. This collaboration between Lau and Audi is seen as a perfect match, as both have surpassed the expectations of their respective industries. Lau has become more than just an actor, while Audi is viewed as more than just a car brand.

Lau’s journey to success was not an easy one. Coming from a poor family, he faced many obstacles in his early career. He once won a role with only a few lines, but was eventually replaced by another actor. Lau acknowledges the challenges he faced and believes that no one has truly experienced it all. He even points out that films like “Bomb Disposal 3” and “The Wandering Earth 2” required him to push himself physically and emotionally.

By choosing to be the umbrella holders for those who have faced similar challenges, Audi and Lau have provided an answer to the question of what kind of successful people Audi A8L owners should be. They are the ones who support younger generations, pass on the torch, and go beyond the label of simply being successful.

The collaboration between Audi A8L and Andy Lau goes beyond just marketing and sales. It represents a strategic partnership aimed at building the brand and resonating with audiences. Instead of relying solely on the star power of Lau, Audi seeks to create meaningful content and connect with their target audience. The A8L model, as the pinnacle of Audi’s main models, carries a unique legacy and positioning. With over 30 years of innovation and technological advancements, the A8L represents more than just a luxury car. It embodies Audi’s brand values and appeals to a specific audience.

While Lau’s endorsement brings attention to the A8L, the concept of the car aligning with the perspective of young people from the past is what truly resonates. Both the idea of someone from the past and the concept of young people are relative, and thus, Audi’s partnership with Lau reflects their commitment to supporting and empowering individuals on their journey to success.

In summary, the collaboration between Audi A8L and Andy Lau goes beyond a conventional brand endorsement. It represents a perfect match between success and support for young people. Lau’s own journey from humble beginnings and his dedication to supporting young talent aligns with Audi’s values and aspirations. Together, they aim to inspire and uplift individuals who have faced challenges and to encourage support for the younger generation. This partnership showcases the essence of cooperation between a brand and its spokesperson, emphasizing the importance of brand building and resonating with their target audience’s values and aspirations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

