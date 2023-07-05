The Urgent Need for Cardiological Screenings: Saving Lives and Improving Elderly Health

Title: Urgent Appeal for Cardiological Screenings in Elderly Population to Prevent Deaths from Cardiovascular Diseases

Subtitle: Study Reveals Shocking Prevalence of Silent Cardiovascular Risk Factors in Aging Individuals

Cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes, continue to be the leading cause of death in Western countries, including our own. Medical experts stress the importance of early diagnosis in protecting heart health and preventing the worsening of these conditions, as it allows for timely treatment and avoids disabling outcomes or even death. A recent study conducted by the Italian Society of Geriatric Cardiology (SICGe) reveals that implementing structured screening programs, similar to cancer screenings, could potentially prevent 150,000 deaths annually in Italy alone.

The study, known as the PREVASC study, aimed to identify the prevalence and severity of heart disease among the elderly population, particularly focusing on conditions such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and valvular disease. Over 1,200 individuals aged 65 and above, residing in small Italian municipalities, participated in cardiological screenings, which included a medical examination, an electrocardiogram (ECG), and an echocardiogram if abnormalities were detected.

The results of the study were alarming, as it highlighted the presence of cardiovascular risk factors that were previously unknown to the participants. More than 80% of the individuals examined were found to have hypertension, 19% had diabetes, and 56% had dyslipidemia, indicating abnormalities in their blood fat levels. Additionally, nearly 1 in 3 older adults exhibited aortic valve abnormalities, while mitral valve abnormalities were observed in 34% of cases.

Niccolò Marchionni, president of SICGe, emphasizes the importance of prevention in safeguarding the quality and length of life for the elderly population. Marchionni stated that the undiagnosed heart conditions discovered through the study would have ultimately led to clinically relevant cardiac pathologies in the following years. This study further strengthens the argument that targeted screening activities are essential in detecting latent heart conditions.

Alessandro Boccanelli, vice president of SICGe and coordinator of the PREVASC study, asserts that cardiological screening is a straightforward procedure and recommends adopting it as part of routine medical check-ups. He suggests auscultating the heart with a stethoscope, followed by an electrocardiogram and, if necessary, more detailed tests such as an echocardiogram. Boccanelli regrets that this practice is currently not included in standard medical examinations, despite cardiovascular diseases being the leading cause of death, disability, hospitalization, and outpatient clinic admissions.

In response to the study’s findings, Ugo Cappellacci, president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, acknowledges the significance of incorporating cardiological screening for the elderly population as a means to save lives and promote active aging. Cappellacci pledges to collaborate with scientific societies of cardiology to establish heart disease prevention programs that are sustainable for the National Health Service. He stresses that if implementing such measures can protect lives, enhance quality of life, and generate savings for the healthcare system, there is no reason not to move in this direction.

Annarita Patriarca, a member of the Social Affairs Commission, shares Cappellacci’s sentiments and promises to work towards providing concrete solutions to address the prevention of heart disease in the elderly population. She believes that community screenings should be thoroughly studied and implemented to prevent deaths and ensure a peaceful aging process for individuals aged 65 and above.

The plea from doctors and experts for the inclusion of life-saving cardiological screenings for the elderly population over 65 as part of essential healthcare services has sparked hope that proactive measures will be taken to combat cardiovascular diseases effectively. As the leading cause of death in Western countries, early detection of heart conditions through screening programs can potentially save numerous lives and guarantee a better quality of life for aging individuals. The commitment of institutions in addressing this urgent matter displays their dedication towards protecting public health and securing a sustainable healthcare system.