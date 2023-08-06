Choosing the Right Pizza for Your Diet: Tips and Recommendations

It’s no secret that pizza is loved by many, but can you enjoy it while on a diet? According to nutritionists, the answer is yes. While it’s important to be mindful of your pizza consumption, enjoying a slice once a week can still fit into a healthy eating plan.

In Italy, pizza is a beloved dish enjoyed by both the young and old. Italians indulge in this tasty treat at least once a week, and it’s a tradition that they are not willing to give up. Fortunately, dieting doesn’t necessarily mean saying goodbye to pizza.

Experts suggest that having a pizza “cheat meal” once a week is perfectly fine. This could be a Saturday night treat with friends or family. The key is to avoid ordering take-out pizza more than once a week and not to consume multiple pizzas on cheat days.

When it comes to choosing the right pizza while on a diet, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. The number of calories in a pizza can vary depending on the toppings and cooking method. For instance, a wood-fired or electric oven-baked pizza generally has fewer calories than a fried one.

To make a diet-friendly pizza, it’s essential to consider the dough. Opting for a dough that is easy to digest is crucial. This means choosing a dough that is sourdough-based and has undergone long leavening, preferably 24 to 36 hours. Wholemeal or five cereals dough is also a better choice.

Another secret to a healthier pizza lies in selecting the right toppings. Extra virgin olive oil and light mozzarella are recommended. Light mozzarella, which contains 50% less saturated fat than traditional mozzarella, helps to reduce calorie intake without compromising flavor.

When counting calories, it’s important to note that different pizzas have different calorie counts. For those on a diet, choosing a pizza with fewer calories is advisable. A classic Margherita pizza with tomato and fiordilatte cheese has around 250 calories, making it a lighter option. On the other hand, a pizza with four cheeses is the most caloric and should be avoided.

Additionally, it’s crucial to pay attention to the sausages on the pizza. A 250g pizza stick can already reach your daily salt intake, not taking into account the salt from other toppings. Therefore, it’s recommended to be mindful of sodium intake while enjoying pizza on a diet.

As a general rule, if you are having pizza on a diet, it is advised to avoid pasta for lunch and skip desserts afterward. It’s all about balance and making choices that align with your overall health goals.

So, next time you’re craving pizza while on a diet, remember that it’s possible to indulge in moderation. With the right choices of dough, toppings, and portion control, you can still savor this beloved Italian dish without derailing your weight loss journey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

