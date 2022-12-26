Although Roger Federer announced his retirement in September this year, we can still feel his charm through the sneakers he cooperated with Nike. Recently, a Zoom Vapor 9 Tour AJ3 of Roger Federer was exposed on the Internet, attracting everyone’s attention with the obsessive “Royal Blue” and classic burst cracks.

Looking back on the past, the Nike Zoom Vapor 9 Tour AJ3 that Roger Federer participated in has often paid tribute to the classic color matching of Air Jordan 3, such as White Cement, Black Cement, Fire Red and this time Royal Blue. In terms of design, all white leather is used as the main body, supplemented by royal blue applied to tongue Logo, shoelace holes, shoe collar lining, etc. The retro appearance is exactly the same as the classic Air Jordan 3 series, and the elegant shoe shape also corresponds to the Roger Federer’s personal style for a rather interesting variant shoe.

At present, the official release information of this shoe has not yet been announced, and it will be reported in the future.