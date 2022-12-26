Original title: Legendary Moment!Mavericks unveil sculpture for Dirk Nowitzki

CCTV News: On December 26, Beijing time, the Lone Ranger officially held a sculpture unveiling ceremony for the legendary star Dirk Nowitzki in team history.

Nowitzki’s sculpture stands outside the Lone Ranger’s home arena. The main image of the sculpture is Nowitzki’s classic action Golden Rooster Independence. There is also a table below, and the name of Nowitzki and a sentence “Loyalty” are engraved on the table. never fades away (loyalty never fades away)”.

This sentence has a total of 21 letters, representing the 21 seasons Nowitzki played for the Lone Ranger.

Talking about his sculpture, Nowitzki said it was really cool: “Long, long after we’re gone, the generations after us will go and search for this guy online, and they’ll ask ‘Who is this guy?'”

Nowitzki said when talking about his 21-season record: “I hope Luka (Doncic) can break it! That’s really cool.”