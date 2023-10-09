RONNIE ROMERO – Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters

RONNIE ROMERO

Too Many Lies, To Many Masters

(Heavy Metal | Hard Rock)

Label: Frontiers Music S.r.l.

Format: (LP)

Release: 15.09.2023

With “Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters” Romero delivers a powerful musical statement on his first solo album that contains completely new material.

The Chilean RONNIE ROMERO really became known when he was hired as a singer on the reunion tour of RITCHIE BLACKMORE’s RAINBOW in 2016. Before and after, Ronnie is known as Hans Dampf in all metal alleys and bands such as LORDS OF THE BLACK, SUNSTORM, THE FERRYMAN, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, VANDENBERG, CoreLEONI or most recently alongside JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner in the ELEGANT WEAPONS. Whenever he got bored, he quickly recorded a solo album. There are now two of them (“Raised On Radio” & “Raised On Heavy Radio”), although these two albums only contain cover songs.

With “Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters”, his third album is now coming onto the market and he wrote the material on this record together with drummer Andy C. and guitarist Jose Rubio. Ten songs that are 100% new material.

And here’s the rub – apart from the fact that Ronnie and his band put on a decent performance, the album is missing that certain something, something that stays in your memory for longer than the almost three quarters of an hour of playing time.

It’s actually a shame because Romero really shows the full range of his abilities. Of course everything was very DIO-heavy, which is what got him the job at Blackmore. What should be highlighted here is the opener, “Mountain Of Light” or the title track, which musically fluctuates back and forth between RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH during RDJ times. With “Crossroad” the vocals are in the direction of David Coverdale and WHITESNAKE and with “A Distant Shore” I’m not sure, even after listening to it several times, whether I like the song or whether it’s actually just boring. As with all the other songs, nothing really sticks. And unfortunately that’s a bit too little for a solo album, since, as already mentioned above, you can hear his voice on every corner and with better material.

But it’s still not entirely bad and, as is often the case, it’s the attempt and good intentions that count.

Tracklist „Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters“:

1. Castaway On The Moon

2. Mountain Of Light

3. I’ve Been Losing You

4. Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters

5. Girl, Don’t Listen To The Radio

6. Crossroad

7. Not Just A Nightmare

8. A Distant Shore

9. Chased By Shadows

10. Vengeance

Total playing time: 44:23

LineUp: Ronnie Romero – Vocals Andy C. – Drums Jose Rubio – Guitar Francisco Gil – Keyboards Javier Garcia – Guitars

