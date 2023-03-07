A young man was arrested this Tuesday, March 7, in the Santa Fe city of Rosario as a suspect in the crime of Máximo Gerez, the 11-year-old boy who was shot to death when he was left in the middle of a shootout between gangs dedicated to drug dealing.

The police arrested the young man in the Empalme Graneros neighborhood, the same one where the crime occurred, based on data provided to the 911 central that reported a person who is suspected of being the perpetrator of the shots that killed the child.

The event occurred on Sunday morning in Empalme Graneros when Máximo was at the door of his house together with other boys celebrating a birthday. From one moment to the next, a man started shooting at some people and that was where the tragic outcome was triggered.

for the shooting, Máximo was shot in the back and the director of the Children’s Hospital in the North Zone of Rosario, Mónica Jurado, said that the child “arrived lifeless” at the hospital.

Three other minors, two 13-year-olds and a 2-year-old girl, were injured. and were transferred to the North Zone hospital. The girl was shot in the arm while one of the adolescents had a bullet impact in the chest for which he underwent emergency surgery and the other has a bullet in the mouth.

“I was finishing the birthday, it had been simple, with pizza and juice. The boys were at the door. It was crazy”recounted a relative of the minors in statements to the local press.

In all of 2023, four minors have already been murdered in the Rosario department, the newspaper reported. The capital. This figure is added to the 33 fatalities between the ages of 0 and 18 that occurred during 2022, of which 29 were shot and 26 in contexts of drug crime.

