Residente Takes on Cosculluela with New Reggaeton Track

Title: Residente Takes Aim at Cosculluela in New Reggaeton Track

Subtitle: Cosculluela Responds to Residente’s Mention with “Kisses, Hugs, and Blessings”

Renowned Puerto Rican artist Residente, also known as René Pérez Joglar, has released a new reggaeton track that takes a direct jab at fellow artist Cosculluela. In a nine-minute video, Residente dedicated several verses to the urban genre exponent from Humacao. The song has caused a stir in the music industry, with Cosculluela responding to the promotional video on his social networks, acknowledging Residente as his “number 1 fan.”

Residente’s track includes lyrics that mention Cosculluela’s longing to be persecuted by the “secret police” and having fantasies involving Tony Montana, a character from the movie Scarface. The song also references Cosculluela’s alleged fascination with guns and fairy tale creatures.

The tension between the two artists escalated when Residente brought up Cosculluela’s recent conviction for domestic violence, for which he received three years of probation. The charges were based on an agreement the artist reached with the Public Ministry, waiving the preliminary hearing process.

Residente does not hold back in his criticism, accusing Cosculluela of hypocrisy due to his religious beliefs and expressing disbelief in his chances of going to heaven. These accusations align with the claims made by Cosculluela’s ex-wife, Jennifer Fungenzi Jaques, who accused him of mistreatment during their relationship.

Surprisingly, Residente also revealed that the Calle 13 hit song “Inside,” released in August 2014, was specifically directed towards Cosculluela. The revelation has sparked further interest in the song, which caused controversy upon its initial release.

In addition to targeting Cosculluela, Residente indirectly positioned himself against other artists and public figures. He made derogatory comments about J Balvin, describing his followers as “hurt.” The feud between Residente and Balvin dates back to March of last year when Residente released a tiraera, or diss track, against Balvin, causing the Colombian artist to temporarily withdraw from social media.

Despite the heated lyrics, Residente concludes the song by expressing his desire to move away from diss tracks and focus on becoming a balladeer, much like Ricky Martin. He promised to refrain from engaging in further feuds, stating, “I’m not interested anymore.”

The release of Residente’s new track has sparked anticipation within the music industry and fans alike. It remains to be seen how Cosculluela will respond to the strong words directed at him, or if the two artists will find a way to settle their differences.

