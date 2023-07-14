Home » Residente Takes on Cosculluela with New Reggaeton Track
Entertainment

Residente Takes on Cosculluela with New Reggaeton Track

by admin
Residente Takes on Cosculluela with New Reggaeton Track

Title: Residente Takes Aim at Cosculluela in New Reggaeton Track

Subtitle: Cosculluela Responds to Residente’s Mention with “Kisses, Hugs, and Blessings”

Renowned Puerto Rican artist Residente, also known as René Pérez Joglar, has released a new reggaeton track that takes a direct jab at fellow artist Cosculluela. In a nine-minute video, Residente dedicated several verses to the urban genre exponent from Humacao. The song has caused a stir in the music industry, with Cosculluela responding to the promotional video on his social networks, acknowledging Residente as his “number 1 fan.”

Residente’s track includes lyrics that mention Cosculluela’s longing to be persecuted by the “secret police” and having fantasies involving Tony Montana, a character from the movie Scarface. The song also references Cosculluela’s alleged fascination with guns and fairy tale creatures.

The tension between the two artists escalated when Residente brought up Cosculluela’s recent conviction for domestic violence, for which he received three years of probation. The charges were based on an agreement the artist reached with the Public Ministry, waiving the preliminary hearing process.

Residente does not hold back in his criticism, accusing Cosculluela of hypocrisy due to his religious beliefs and expressing disbelief in his chances of going to heaven. These accusations align with the claims made by Cosculluela’s ex-wife, Jennifer Fungenzi Jaques, who accused him of mistreatment during their relationship.

Surprisingly, Residente also revealed that the Calle 13 hit song “Inside,” released in August 2014, was specifically directed towards Cosculluela. The revelation has sparked further interest in the song, which caused controversy upon its initial release.

See also  The West hyped up the G20 foreign ministers meeting and the Russian foreign minister was boycotted, but found that the Ukrainian city is looking forward to the arrival of the Russian army_G20 German foreign minister speaks Russian foreign minister leaves early_Slavyansk_Russia-Sohu

In addition to targeting Cosculluela, Residente indirectly positioned himself against other artists and public figures. He made derogatory comments about J Balvin, describing his followers as “hurt.” The feud between Residente and Balvin dates back to March of last year when Residente released a tiraera, or diss track, against Balvin, causing the Colombian artist to temporarily withdraw from social media.

Despite the heated lyrics, Residente concludes the song by expressing his desire to move away from diss tracks and focus on becoming a balladeer, much like Ricky Martin. He promised to refrain from engaging in further feuds, stating, “I’m not interested anymore.”

The release of Residente’s new track has sparked anticipation within the music industry and fans alike. It remains to be seen how Cosculluela will respond to the strong words directed at him, or if the two artists will find a way to settle their differences.

You may also like

Actress Barbara Torres Suffers Accident in The House...

an Ersa bus caught fire in a shed...

Maximiliano Pullaro also went to the polls: “Drug...

Chyno Miranda Returns to the Stage After Battle...

Understanding the Importance of Autonomy in Songwriting: A...

The two weeks begin with more tourists in...

Jane Birkin, actress and singer who became a...

Tourists trapped at Agatha Christie’s former home in...

Elections in Santa Fe: Mónica Fein voted and...

F-LAGSTUF-F Launches Limited Edition “Cowboy Bebop” 25th Anniversary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy