The Nouakchott Olympic Stadium was full on March 4, 2023, for the official launch of the Women Independent Festival dedicated to Mauritanian women. Until March 11, more than a dozen artists from abroad and local talents, but also eminent speakers will hold high the pavement of culture in Nouakchott during this 4th edition organized by the Assalamalekoum Culture association, supported by several partners.

The Olympic Stadium creaks under the crowd – Credit Aidara

Thousands of young people, from all over Nouakchott, from the most peripheral districts, such as Riadh, Basra, Dar-Naïm, Arafat, converged early in the evening of Saturday March 4, 2023 towards the Nouakchott Olympic Stadium, which displayed full from 8 p.m.

On the ultra-modern platform and all around, where hundreds of security guards and security agents, doubled by several police units, kept watch, the effervescence was equaled only by the megatons of decibels released on the city ​​in turmoil.

Hawa Bâ (in headscarf) talks with EU members and the Representative – Credit Aidara

Organized by the Assalamalekoum Culture association (for its 4th edition), the festival was marked by the opening speech delivered by the main sponsor, the Ambassador Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Mauritania, His Excellency Gwilin Jones, but also that of the Mayor of Tevragh-Zeina, Taleb Abderrahmane Ould Mahjoub and that of Hawa Bâ, Coordinator of Women Independent Festival.

Support and promote the empowerment of women

In her speech, Hawa Bâ declared that the objective of this festival is to ” promote and support the economic independence of Mauritanian women, increase their participation in the development of the country and their place in the public space, by going beyond the clichés and unspoken present in our society ».

The EU Ambassador to Mauritania facing the crowd – Credit Aidara

Launched in 2019, the festival aims this year to focus, according to her, on ” professional integration and entrepreneurship in the field of culture, sustainable development and citizenship “. And to announce the organization of a competition whose first two laureates will benefit from funding granted by the European Union, while other candidates will benefit from technical support within the framework of a network set up by the Assalamalekoum Culture association for 15 years.

Youth at the heart of development

For the mayor of Tevragh-Zeina, “ youth is at the heart of development, it represents the lungs of the Nation “. A true ambassador of culture, the municipality of Tevragh-Zeina weaves a privileged partnership with the Assalamalekoum Association chaired by the international artist, Monza, the sponsor of this festival.

The Mayor, on his right Monza and on his left Mister X – Credit Aidara

This is what the mayor highlighted by emphasizing that young people “are the heart of creativity and that the municipality will remain close to artists, especially women artists and their projects “. He clarified that “the question of women is a concern of the city and the whole country ».

Viviane NDour sets fire

Viviane ignites the crowd – Credit Aidara

The Senegalese artist and super star, Viviane Chedid NDour, put the Olympic stadium in Nouakchott in turmoil. She attacked twice to perform, so much the pressure of the crowd had blown up the security barriers. When calm returned, her repertoire, including “Yen Yi” got everyone dancing and put several young girls into a trance, carried away by emotion. The Civil Protection agents were not idle for a minute so many cases of fainting and dizziness were counted.

At 10 p.m., the stadium unable to breathe, its doors were closed. No more entry or exit. Outside, facing the tarmac separating the stadium and the neighboring buildings, the crowd was even larger than that which was inside. It was delirium.

Parades of artists and conferences in spades

Under the impetus of Mauritania’s two most popular DJs, DJ Paco and Mister X, swirls of salsa, rumba, street-dance and rap kept up the intervals. Quality performances, in particular that of the young Djamila accompanied by the most gifted guitarist in the country, Papis Koné, but also the Italian Comegatte, and others, kept the flame alive, supported by a young audience, who memorized the smallest aftershocks.

A young audience – Credit Aidara

In turn, the public was treated to the performances of actors from here and elsewhere, the French DJ Skyleia and the Franco-Moroccan Nayra, the Mauritanians Leila, Ebene, Jemila and Missy Haga.

Apart from music concerts, other organized events…

It must be said that the Women Independent Festival started on 1is march with a projection debate on women’s rights.

On March 5, two round tables on the ” Labor Market » et « Gender Inequalities » had been hosted at Espace Riyad, followed by a Show-case concert hosted by Hawa Seck, DJ Skyleia and Melissa Farah.

Youth in its enthusiasm – Credit Aidara

On March 6, an artistic creation workshop and a Chitaari Femme were organized at the headquarters of Assalamalekoum, followed by a round table on the ” Challenge of migration and trafficking in women ».

Until March 11, several activities are on the program, including a women’s football tournament on March 7 and 8 (March 8: International Women’s Rights Day), followed by a closing gala.

And finally, on March 10 and 11, it will be the closing ceremony of the training workshops.

Sheikh Aïdara

TESTIMONIALS

On the sidelines of the concerts, some artists spoke about the Women Independent Festival

DJ Skyleia

“Assalamalekoum, I am a hip-hop, afro DJ. I came to Mauritania with my partner for the festival for the independence of women. We were very well received by the Mauritanians, who were too friendly. Thank you all for inviting us. And Mashallah. Thank you so much “.

Comegatt

“Hello, I am an Italian rapper and I represent all women who aspire to their independence and I am happy to be here in Nouakchott to represent everyone, but also my traveling companions and my friends. I will come back to Mauritania and I am happy to be here (say in English and Hassaniya)”.

View

“I’m with my friend DJ Skyleia. I sing. I am happy to share these moments of happiness with the Mauritanian public. This is the first time that I am in Mauritania. Wow, what a welcome! You are the best “.