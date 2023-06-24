Rossi spoke after the announcement of the formula with Massa: “I did not participate in any negotiation”

Augustine Rossi spoke this morning after a hectic Friday night in which he was appointed as running mate of the nation in the formula of Union for the Fatherlandheaded by Sergio Massa. In his first interview after the announcement, he mentioned the importance of the Economy Minister and how his candidacy came to be.

Initially, the Cabinet chief made reference to the last-minute change of the ruling coalition to agree on a unit formula: “I was saying it when they asked me if I PASSED or a single list; You always have to respect the internal dynamics of the coalition and that dynamic ended up generating this consensus formula.”

After that, he did not hesitate to highlight the “enormous generosity” of Daniel Scioli, Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro and Juan Manzur for declining their applications. “They are colleagues who, with legitimate aspirations they had also imagined other alternatives, that shows the enormous degree of responsibility we have”, he commented in conversation with Radio 10.

Regarding his partner on the list, Rossi stressed that he is “one of the founding legs of the Frente de Todos and he showed great generosity and bereft of personal ambitions by taking that hot potato that was Economy”. And he added: “There are few leaders with the management capacity what’s wrong with it Sergio Massa. He has management experience and knows the problems of the Argentines”.

Asked behind the scenes of the agreement of his candidacy for the Unión por la Patria ticket, the official assured that he was not present at the talks. “I did not participate in any negotiation; The President told me that there was a possibilityhe asked me if I was willing and then they told me that everything was agreed, ”Rossi commented.

Faced with the doubts raised by the lack of a member of the hard wing of Kirchnerism, the chief of staff emphasized: “I always said it in all circumstances, I always defined myself as a Kirchnerista. I am a Kirchnerist. I am a Kirchnerist who supported the management of Alberto Fernandez”.

In addition, he highlighted the role of Cristina Kirchner inside the space and remarked that it was already confirmed that she was not going to seek to reach the Casa Rosada, although “her leadership role will continue to be fulfilled.”She always goes one step further”, he concluded.

Finally, the vice-presidential candidate assured that both he and Sergio Massa have no problem with continue with their positions in the government and anticipated that in the next few hours he will meet with the minister to discuss the plan for the future.

