ROYALS. Christmas speeches, a candid photo of the British royal children and a notable guest at Sandringham

King Philip traditionally shared his speech for Christmas and New Year last week. — © belgianroyalpalace

The end of the year is all about looking back and looking ahead. This is no different with the royals. Take a look at the past royal week: one full of Christmas wishes, festivities and family portraits.

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM

King Philip traditionally shared his speech for Christmas and New Year last week. In it, the monarch discusses the armed conflicts on the world stage. The king mentions Ukraine, Sudan, Congo and, not least, the violence in the Middle East. At the same time, he also pays attention to other forms of violence. Against the violence and fear, the king places the power of hope.

Of course, a Christmas speech is also sent out to the world at the Dutch court – with roughly the same concerns and wishes for peace. The royal family of our neighboring country also shared a Christmas card. And just like the Christmas portrait of our own royals, that of the Dutch royal family is strikingly summery.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wish everyone a Merry Christmas, with a new photo of their three children.

The four Advent candles are burning at the Danish court. Queen Margrethe lit the candles herself, it turns out.

On Christmas Day, the British royals traditionally attend a church service at Sandringham, and this year is no different. Special: Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, also attended the service for the first time since the 1990s.

Christmas, Christmas, and more Christmas. Also wishing ‘God Jul’ from the Swedish King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia!

