Chocó Cabinet 2024-2027 – Chocó7días.com

Nubia Governor Carolina Córdoba Curi announced her cabinet, composed as follows:

Secretary of the Treasury: Heidy Paola Córdoba Mena, public accountant, master’s degree in taxation and fiscal policy, diploma in international financial reporting standards, state contracting.

Secretary of Infrastructure: Marleicy Robledo Mena, civil engineer, specialist in geotechnical engineering, specialist in state contracting.

Secretary of Social Integration: Maryen Gracia Machado, teleinformatics engineer, master in teleinformatics, master in industries 4.0.

Secretary General: Boris Peña Mosquera, lawyer, specialist in Social Services Management.

Secretary of the Interior: Francisco Vidal Rojas, lawyer, specialist in Administrative Law, master in contractual liability, former mayor and former councilor of Bahía Solano, former deputy of Chocó.

Secretary of Health: Yeferson Córdoba Córdoba, lawyer, business administrator, specialist in social security management.

Secretary of Education: Yina Paola Reales Moreno, graduate in social sciences, university teacher and researcher, specialist in project management, master’s degree in international relations.

Secretary of Development: Yimy Leiter Aguilar Mosquera, public accountant, specialist in public management, master’s degree in public policies, former deputy of Chocó.

Planning Secretary: Harlin Andrés Córdoba Cuesta, civil engineer, water resources specialist, teacher.

Secretary of Culture: Yaison Tamayo Mosquera, lawyer, specialist in administrative law, candidate for master’s degree in state contracting.

Other designated positions were: Treasurer: Verónica Moreno. Ethnic Groups Manager: Faider Chamí Sinigüí. Gender Manager: Lidis Asprilla.

Share this: Facebook

X

