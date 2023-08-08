Rudy risked it, he was the most “spicy” and was the winner in the final

One more edition of MasterChef came to an end last night, with all the emotion and emotional charge of always: throughout 95 programs, viewers are left with much more than the recipes and everything that surrounds the kitchen. Here people end up “hooking” with the personality, charisma or sympathy that each one of the participants transmits. Sure, that choice may or may not coincide with who ultimately made it to the finals.

In this case, the contenders were Estefanía Herlein and the Mexican Rodolfo Vera Calderón (who perhaps a priori were not among the public’s favorites to keep the scepter).

The first part of this final had begun on Sunday, in a context of a private party. The jury had asked them for a three-step menu in 90 minutes.

The final dishes at MasterChef

Estefanía decided on an appetizer of shrimp on endive leaves and as a main dish she chose white salmon marinated with lime and cooked in fine herbs; pea puree with avocado and some vegetables.

“The reason I chose the dish is because I like fresh fish. The common thread in the dishes will be green, ”she explained.

For his part, Rudy devised a menu with “Mexican overtones”: for starters, a cold avocado soup; the main course was a chile en nogada; and for dessert he opted for tartlets with dulce de leche.

“Estefanía could have made an effort on her menu,” the journalist specializing in royalty launched spicy.

With an electrifying edition and with hints of a cinematographic trailer, the second part of the final began with a review of the path of both to the final. “Tonight was crazy, I ran, but I loved having the company of my teammates and my partner,” said Tef.

“If they ask me what in your life you would have done if you changed nothing, it is to have been in MasterChef,” he said, admitting that he had stayed “in bed.”

The returns of the jury in the final

When returning the ticket, Martitegui told her: “A dish true to your style, it’s like a breath of summer,” and Betular also flattered him: “You can eat a tray with 12 and everything is fine.”

Then it was Rodolfo’s turn with his cold lemony palm soup. Betular also vehemently approved of the dish; De Santis pondered the balance of the starter and the subtlety of the ingredients and Martitegui deceived: “You did everything that I would not have done, I am very surprised… because everything turned out very well, it is very tasty.”

Main

Rodolfo presented a Chile en Nogada with goat cheese and walnuts. “It is a classic dish of international cuisine,” he said. Martitegui said that it had a very particular intensity of flavors: “I couldn’t say what it has.”

“It has 20 ingredients… it has meat, but the others are not understood, but it is very good,” added Betular.

For Estefi and his fish, the jury’s comments were also good. “The fish is well cooked, super fresh and consistent with the previous dish,” they said, highlighting the texture of the puree especially. “Another good dish… things get difficult,” they said.

Dessert

Wanda said that this was going to be the dish that would define who would be the winner. Estefanía presented a key lime pie with whipped cream, which was only the second time in her life that she had made it. She highlighted the dough, the filling and the very delicate presentation.

Rudy presented a banana tartlet with dulce de leche goat, pastry cream, whipped cream and almonds. De Santis defined it as something “explosive and sensual”, which seemed cloying but was “a sophisticated cloud”. “It went very well for you, I can’t say anything,” said Martitegui.

Betular did tell him that he had put the banana inside and not on top of the tartlet. “They make the decision we have to make now very difficult.”

The definition

“Now the moment that we are all waiting for has arrived. Juries I invite you to deliberate, “said Wanda. And although they were stick to stick, for details they said that they had the defined choice. After the endless last publicity cut (more than 10 minutes) the decision did come.

And the big winner was Rudy.

“My soul is filled with emotion, a balm for the heart,” he said while hugging his sister, his cousin and a friend who encouraged him to enter the contest. “Happy, happy, happy”, summed up the participant.

“Thank you MasterChef, I loved being a finalist,” Tef said with a diplomatic smile.

Rudy broke down in the final thanks: “To this country that has given me so much, and also to Mexico, which I carry in my heart.”

But the program, as always, had no cheap shots or extra gimmicks, but words of recognition for all who passed by.