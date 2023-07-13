Rumors of Separation: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Relationship in Question

Headline: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s relationship in trouble, rumors of separation grow

One of the most talked-about couples of recent years, Colombian actress Sofia Vergara and American actor Joe Manganiello, seem to be facing troubles in their relationship. Speculation of a possible separation is growing stronger.

It was Sofia Vergara’s 51st birthday on July 10, but her husband Joe was noticeably absent from her celebrations. Instead, he sent her a brief and simple message, “Happy Birthday Sofia!!!” along with a photo of the couple. This further fueled rumors of their separation, as the photo was not taken on the day of her birthday celebration.

Adding more fuel to the fire, the couple has put their luxurious mansion on the market. The mansion, which witnessed both the best and worst moments of their relationship, has been up for sale since May. Although the decision to sell was made earlier, the reasons behind this move have only been recently revealed.

The constant absence of Joe Manganiello from Sofia Vergara’s important occasions and the decision to put their beloved mansion on the market has only increased speculation about their separation. Fans and followers of the couple are eager to know the truth behind their relationship status.

Neither Sofia Vergara nor Joe Manganiello have publicly addressed the rumors of their separation. As the speculation continues to grow, fans of the couple are left wondering if their once picture-perfect relationship has come to an end.

