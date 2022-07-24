“Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” director Russo Brothers will not direct “Avengers: Dynasty of Kang” and “Avengers: Secret War”. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige answered a question about whether the Russo Brothers would return to the MCU to direct the next two Avengers movies in an interview after the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con booth event.

Feige replied, “They’re not going to be in either movie. I think they’ve made it very clear. We love them, and they love us. We want to do something more together, but not this one.”

Questions about whether the Russo brothers will be able to return to the MCU for a “Secret Wars” movie have been going on for several years, but they’ve been cautious and never given a definitive answer. Recently, they expressed their love for “Secret Wars,” stating that it was “a series they’ve loved since they were kids.”

The “Secret Wars” series of comics, first released in 1984, is a world where the Avengers, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four come together to fight an alien threat. A symbiote, later Venom, also emerged during this event.

“Avengers: Dynasty of Kang” will be released on May 2, 2025, and “Avengers: Secret War” will be released on November 7, 2025.