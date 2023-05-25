sacai x Clarks Originals Wallabee’s Latest Joint Shoes Are Officially Debuted

As part of the 2023 Spring/Summer series, sacai has joined hands with the British shoe brand Clarks Originals to reshape its representative shoe model Wallabee and launch a new joint series.

With the blessing of sacai’s unique mix-and-match aesthetics, this cooperation shoes focus on the outsole design, combining Wallabee’s classic crepe rubber sole with bold outline Vibram® thick sole and relatively simple and neat sacai exclusive outsole to highlight the modern style, and finally The commemoration is highlighted by the triangular tag decorated with the logos of both sides, each of which is available in black smooth leather and beige suede. sacai x Clarks Originals Wallabee will be available through sacai online and offline channels from May 26th, priced at ¥79,200 yen, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.