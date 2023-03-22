From Sailor Moon to Naruto, which anime belonged to your childhood? The classic cartoon IP that was loved when I was young has become a co-branded product that I have grown up to pursue. Young people are willing to pay for their hobbies and childhood memories.

Big luxury brands naturally understand young people more and more. Since the beginning of 2023, more than 50 luxury brands have released cross-border joint models on Tmall, and more than 500 cartoon and animation joint models. The newly launched Jimmy Choo and “Sailor Moon” co-branded series of handbags and shoes sold quickly after its release. Montblanc x Naruto, Chloé x My Melody and many other IP joint names were launched on Tmall.

Among them, the new joint name of Jimmy Choo and “Sailor Moon” became a blockbuster in the circle and attracted attention.

The reporter learned that in March 2023, in order to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the breakthrough of the traditional classic comic “Sailor Moon”, Jimmy Choo and “Sailor Moon” jointly launched a joint series, which will be launched on Tmall. This is also one of the most iconic works of Jimmy Choo this year.

(Jimmy Choo and “Sailor Moon” jointly launched a joint series)

As can be seen in the Jimmy Choo Tmall flagship store, this series takes the main characters in the comics as the theme, renewing the interpretation of shoes and accessories. In March, the new Jimmy Choo Sailor Moon joint / COLLAGE DIAMOND LIGHT MAXI sports shoes on Tmall, the classic IP image is vividly displayed, and the illustration style is very eye-catching. According to the store, it was sold quickly after it was launched in March, and it became popular among fans.

Another newly released Sailor Moon’s iconic bright pink high-heeled and knee boots are presented in the store. With a very streamlined elastic boot body silhouette, it also takes fans back to the world of “Water Ice Moon” in an instant.

The “Sailor Moon” joint SAILOR JUPITER VARENNE QUAD XS handbag also shows that the inventory is tight.

In fact, big luxury brands are getting younger and younger, and they have cross-border cooperation with artists and painters in the two-dimensional field. They release new products through Tmall to meet the expression of personality and preferences of the younger generation, which has become a new trend.

Not long ago, Montblanc released a new Montblanc x Naruto capsule collection. According to reports, this is also a joint series launched by Montblanc and the creators of “Naruto”, with the theme of storytelling and self-expression, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the award-winning animation work, which has attracted the attention and pursuit of a large number of Naruto fans. The series of leather goods was launched in just half a month, and the sell-out rate was as high as 90%.

(Montblanc joins hands with “Naruto” to launch a joint series)

In addition, it coincides with the Year of the Rabbit, and Melody IP, which is popular among young people, has also attracted attention. This spring, Chloe launched the Chloé x MyMelody joint series WOODY red basket bag, cute and lovely Melody, bringing summer style in advance.

The luxury brand MCM has also cooperated with Warner Bros. to launch a new capsule series of Looney Tunes X MCM. The MCM X LOONEY TUNESTWEETY co-branded messenger bag landed on Tmall as a recent new product. This cooperation continues MCM’s consistent brand essence and forward-looking design, and the quirky Tweety is very cute.

Another luxury brand, Stella McCartney, once again joined hands with legendary Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara to launch a Stella McCartney x Yoshitomo Nara co-branded unisex capsule collection combining fashion and art. The 2023 spring and summer new printed sweater is decorated with Yoshitomo Nara’s iconic work patterns on the back of the clothes, which is full of childishness.

The reporter learned that at present, Tmall Luxury Products has gathered a large number of trend followers with active consumption, among which the generation Z consumers account for nearly 40%. “The post-95s and post-00s are the groups with the fastest growth rate of consumption. From value identification to continuous creation of lifestyles, the aborigines of the Internet have strong personal opinions, and the concept of luxury consumption is constantly evolving, emphasizing the sense of participation and willingness to Grow together with the brand.” The person in charge of Tmall Luxury told reporters.