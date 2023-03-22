(Schematic diagram/review of Apple Event)

Since Apple launched the wireless Bluetooth headset AirPods, it has set off a wave of true wireless Bluetooth headsets in the market. However, the unit price of AirPods currently sold by Apple is not cheap. It was previously reported that the official intends to launch a cheap version of AirPods. Recently, iOS 16.4 RC The version seems to be showing clues.

Apple recently released the iOS 16.4 RC version to developers. Some developers found an AirPods headset model A3048 and another AirPods protective case model A2968 in the system code; it has not yet been determined which model A3048 is. Since Apple just launched AirPods Pro 2 last year, it is believed that this is likely to be the rumored cheap version of AirPods.

A developer found an AirPods headset model A308 in the code of the iOS 16.4 RC version. (Picture / Recap from aaronp613 Twitter)

According to previous news, Apple has been developing a cheap version of AirPods, and will name it “AirPods Lite”, but the functions of this product are unknown. At present, the outside world only knows that this is a low-priced product. Apple hopes to use the cheap version of AirPods to improve Competitiveness with rivals.

The price of Apple’s affordable version of AirPods is rumored to be $99. (Schematic diagram/review of Apple Event)

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo once revealed that Apple intends to lower the price of this affordable version of AirPods at US$99 (approximately NT$2,997), but this headset is still in the early stages of development, so it is expected to be released as early as 2024. Season 2 or Q1 2025 will be available.

More TVBS reports

Cycling down the hill, the brakes suddenly failed!70-year-old man who fell into a valley with a car and was sent to hospital for fracture

Hold’s elder sister was frantically charged by Fresh Meat, “What should I do? I’m married.” She couldn’t hide her smile the whole time: I like it so much, I’m so handsome

3rd anniversary of Liu Zhen’s death! 20-year girlfriends posted precious group photos and shouted “this sentence”

14 years of hard training!Brother Jiuyiyi won the championship with tattoos in Australia and became the first person in Taiwan