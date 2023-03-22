Home Health Vitamin D, how to avoid its deficiency?
Vitamin D, how to avoid its deficiency?

I have light skin, I don’t like being in the sun: I risk a lack of activation of vitamin D?

Answer taken from the notebook “Health on the table” dedicated to micronutrients

To avoid the risk of shortage of activation of vitamin D, ten to fifteen minutes a day is enough for a young person, even in the morning or late afternoon, in spring, summer and autumn, with the face, hands and forearms uncovered. Even a normal one outdoor activityusually enough for this requirement. At most, you can appeal in your own diet to those foods that contain a good amount of it.

THE ROLE OF VITAMIN D

Vitamin D is actually a hormone involved in the functioning of the immune, endocrine and cardiovascular systems, essential in regulatingabsorption of calcium and phosphorus in the gastrointestinal tract and consequently in the ossification process. Together with the parathyroid hormone it maintains calcium homeostasis, i.e. the balance between the calcium circulating in the blood and extracellular fluids and that in bone deposits.

The two main ones forms of vitamin D they are ergocalciferol (or vitamin D2) and cholecalciferol (or vitamin D3). There vitamin D2 is found in plant. The vitamin D3however, is of animal origin and it is produced a skin level thanks to the action of UVB rays on the provitamin D3 present in the epidermis. Then, after a passage through the liver and through the kidneys, cholecalciferol is converted into its active form, calcitriol.

THE FOODS THAT CONTAIN THE MOST

The foods that contain the most Vitamin D are:

  • pesce: especially salmon, sardines, herring, tuna and also cod liver oil
  • egg yolk
  • liver
  • dark green leafy vegetables such as chard, chicory, kale and broccoli

WHEN TO USE INTEGRATION?

In the third Age the ability to synthesize cholecalciferol decreases and the (right) protections such as hats, suits and sunscreens further reduce the supply opportunities. In these and other cases (infants with little exposure to sunlightsubjects with kidney failure o inflammatory bowel disease or in therapy with antiepilepticsbearers of some genetic diseases or suffering from diseases from malabsorption) may require avitamin D supplementation. This must be prescribed by the doctor who, after having diagnosed thehypovitaminosis D thanks to specific blood tests, establish. the type of drug, when and how to take it. Do-it-yourself should be avoided: there could be cases of toxicity due to unnecessary supplements or excessive doses.

