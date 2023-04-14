Home Entertainment Saint Laurent Officially Announces Film Production Company | Hypebeast
Saint Laurent Officially Announces Film Production Company

Saint Laurent Officially Announces Film Production Company

The French fashion brand Saint Laurent, which is actively cultivating aesthetics and art, recently officially announced the establishment of the film production company “Saint Laurent Productions” through the leadership of creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

“Hoping to expand my vision for Saint Laurent through a medium that lasts longer than clothing.” – Anthony Vaccarello

Regarding this breakthrough, Anthony Vaccarello said: “A good movie can last for 10 years, or even 30 years. In a way, making a movie is more influential than a season series; for me, It’s a natural extension into another, perhaps more pervasive and popular creative field.”

As the first film production company run by a fashion brand, Saint Laurent Productions is developing multiple projects and will cooperate with Paolo Sorrentino, David Cronenberg, Abel Ferrara, Wong Kar Wai, Jim Jarmusch, Gaspar Noé and other major directors. Currently, it plans to launch 2, 3 films and increasing year by year, and then maybe further film costumes, “These directors always open my heart. They bring a unique and radical vision to the film industry, and at the same time, they have also made me who I am today.” Anthony Vaccarello added.

Produced by Saint Laurent Productions, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, and starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, the new work “Strange Way of Life” has now announced that it will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Interested readers may wish to scroll down to learn more.

