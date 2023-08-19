Salomon and RANRA Collaborate to Launch Sustainable Salomon Cross Pro Collection

Salomon and RANRA Collaborate on Sustainable Shoe Collection

Outdoor brand Salomon has once again partnered with RANRA to launch a new joint series called Salomon Cross Pro For RANRA. This collaboration focuses on sustainability, with both brands making conscious choices in material selection and process upgrading.

Building upon the iconic Salomon Cross Pro shoe, the second cooperation between Salomon and RANRA introduces design continuity while also addressing environmental concerns. Through the use of natural plant dyeing processes and reducing the use of glues and adhesives, the collaboration aims to create a more sustainable product.

The Salomon Cross Pro upper, made of durable cotton Ripstop fabric, is now injected with unique new colors thanks to the use of natural vegetable dyes. Additionally, the collaboration introduces newly developed recycled rubber and an outsole made of natural EVA foam, enhancing the shoes’ sense of movement.

To celebrate the launch of this joint shoe collection, RANRA has selected The Broken Arm in Paris and Tres Bien in London to present the Salomon Cross Pro For RANRA cooperation shoes through a series of table themes. This allows customers to experience the unique craftsmanship and sustainable attributes of the collection.

Two limited edition styles of the Salomon Cross Pro For RANRA shoes will be officially released on August 26. Interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for this sustainable and stylish collaboration between Salomon and RANRA.

