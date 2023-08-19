Chongqing Automotive Software Park Receives License, Expected to Drive 200 Billion Yuan Output Value by 2030

Chongqing Automotive Software Park Awarded License at 2023 IVISTA Intelligent Connected Vehicle Challenge

Chongqing, China – In a significant development for the automotive industry, Chongqing Automotive Software Park has been awarded a license at the opening meeting of the 2023 IVISTA Intelligent Connected Vehicle Challenge. This park is expected to drive an output value of over 200 billion yuan upon its completion in 2030.

With plans to cover an extensive area of 48 square kilometers, Chongqing Automotive Software Park will leverage point-to-area, intensive development, and centralized supporting development to take full advantage of the intelligent networked new energy vehicle industry. The park’s primary focus will be on automotive electronics and intelligent driving, while emphasizing the construction of an intelligent networked functions area, intelligent software functional area, and software innovation functional area.

Shi Jian, member of the party committee and deputy general manager of Liangjiang Investment Group, stated, “The whole park will implement the ‘two-step’ development goal.” By 2025, the Chongqing Auto Software Park aims to become operational with 2 million square meters of carriers and 2,500 enterprises. This will drive the employment of 100,000 software talents and related professionals, and contribute to the formation of a large-scale software industry cluster in the “Chelu Cloud” field, generating an output value of 100 billion yuan. Furthermore, by 2030, Chongqing Automotive Software Park plans to complete its development and establish an influential automotive intelligent software and hardware industrial cluster in China. This cluster is anticipated to comprise over 6,000 industrial enterprises, 200,000 software and related talents, and drive an output value of over 200 billion yuan.

Chongqing Automotive Software Park has already made considerable progress towards its goals. Presently, it has developed a comprehensive value chain for the intelligent networked new energy vehicle industry, integrating research and development, intelligent manufacturing, and pilot applications. The park boasts seven complete vehicle enterprises, including Changan and Sailisi, and is supported by 116 core supporting enterprises. This collaboration has resulted in a production capacity of almost 2.4 million complete vehicles, with an output value of nearly 100 billion yuan. Notably, the park’s growth rate in terms of value is the highest in the city, and it leads in automobile production capacity, output value, and output among the western national open platforms.

Additionally, Chongqing Automotive Software Park houses the fourth nationwide and the first national-level Internet of Vehicles pilot area in the west. This pilot area will enable the large-scale demonstration application of intelligent network connection in the city’s Internet of Vehicles pilot area. Currently, the park has successfully implemented nearly 20 key scenarios of the three ports of “vehicle, road, and cloud.” Furthermore, it will pilot advanced technologies such as 5G + Beidou high-precision positioning, L2 + I4 high-level automatic driving, and self-driving cruise ships. These efforts will result in the construction of the most extensive and diverse scale demonstration scene of the Internet of Vehicles and autonomous driving in the industry.

To further promote the growth of Chongqing Automotive Software Park, Liangjiang Investment Group has embarked on five key special actions. This initiative includes the construction of over one million square meters of space dedicated to the automotive software industry, with the goal of forming an industrial aggregation platform. By accelerating the training of professional talents and establishing a talent data platform, the park aims to optimize the environment for talent retention.

The development of Chongqing Automotive Software Park represents a significant leap forward for the automotive industry in China and underscores the country’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement. With its comprehensive vision and ambitious goals, Chongqing Automotive Software Park is poised to become a key player in the global automotive software industry.

Reporter: Xia Yuan

