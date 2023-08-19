Frosinone Napoli 1-3: goals and highlights from the Serie A match

The championship of the reigning Italian champions begins with a victory, 3-1 against the newly promoted Frosinone. Harroui immediately unlocked a penalty for the hosts, but Politano balanced the score in the 24th minute. At the end of the first half, Raspadori scores first, a goal canceled by the Var, then the usual Osimhen takes care of giving the advantage to Garcia’s team. In the second half, Baez hit the post, while Napoli found the knockout blow again with Osimhen and won in their debut

EMPOLI 0-1 VERONA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

