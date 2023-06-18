Sample Logic Releases Drum Fury Motion Beat Design Tool Software

Unleash the explosive power of rhythm with DRUM FURY MOTION: an instrumental rhythm machine that blends percussion and animated motion.

dynamic drumming

Multi-sampled acoustic, digital, vocal and sound-designed percussion instruments come alive with expressive and flexible loop-like sequencing. DRUM FURY MOTION is a rhythmic evolution that blurs the lines between traditional percussion and modern sound design in surprising ways. You can expect extraordinary effects, a stunning “palette” of rhythmic elements, processed through multiple mic positions and avant-garde digital effects, sampled for depth and dynamics. This imaginative approach, combined with an avant-garde dual-core performance engine, gives KONTAKT a virtual instrument with over 6GB.

sonic explosion

Sample Logic will make you reimagine the role of percussion in your own music, with a focus on both traditional instruments and sound design. They capture the essence of drum kits, marching bands, beatboxes, trailer tools, world percussion, epic drum sounds, metal and synth drum kits. Their engineers recorded multiple techniques and various mic positions according to the type of instrument; close up, stage, far away, patio, theater and full mix. This diverse collection of sounds is the seed for sonic exploration, creative animation, and dynamic movement. DRUM FURY MOTION brings together traditional sounds and combines them with sophisticated dynamic processing to produce this advanced modern instrument. These intelligently designed patches and presets are the starting point for an infectious rhythmic journey. Each preset maximizes the power and versatility of the engine, combining various percussion hits with rhythmic themes and funky sequences for limitless creativity. Discover an inspired sampled instrument with every click, and custom instruments that surprise and delight. Packed with power and balance, DRUM FURY MOTION has a dynamic dual-core audio engine at its heart. An intelligent script is hard at work behind the scenes to bring lively beats and rhythms to your fingertips. Beneath the hood, complex motion effects enhance expressive power, allowing you to use traditional instruments in innovative ways. These dynamics provide highly flexible rhythm-synced automatic effects, LFOs, and sequence changes to create exciting beats every time.

play with percussion

Hundreds of expertly designed presets give you the foundation to start customizing your performance. Cut or build on whatever you like. Each preset has the potential to be infused with a range of stunning expressive dynamics. Controlling all these options is also simple. Use the tag-based browsing system to explore the world of percussion; from traditional drum kits to multi-layered cinematic sound designs. Each source, core and multi-core preset is tagged with useful genres, themes and instruments, and can be favorited for future recall. The browser is your one-stop solution for selecting presets and playback operations. Access sound sources, core and multi-core instrument presets, and activate not only dynamics while browsing and playing. Load individual core presets to mix your own dual-core instruments, or leave it to our expert designers to start with pre-built starting points. Keep it simple, or build insanely complex rhythms… a percussive jungle playground designed for hours of play.

take control

DRUM FURY MOTION’s navigation interface features an immediate experience, with a logical preset structure; simplicity, elegance, essential for a fast workflow. Those looking to delve into customization can easily experiment with limitless options for designing instant complex movements and progressive performances. A little tweaking goes a long way, so use step dynamics for quick mixes; a range of sequencers with no limits add rhythmic flow, roll, and jump.

unlimited beats

Need exciting drum sounds in a fraction of the time? DRUM FURY MOTION features Sample Logic’s all-inclusive randomizer. This smart window automatically generates compelling, surprising, and most interesting combinations of sounds and sequences. Choose from a variety of parameters to combine various user-defined options, and let the engine do the work. More than a dozen randomization filters offer trillions of combinations, with unexpected yet delightful results every time. The randomization engine is built on top of the DRUM FURY MOTION presets to work flawlessly, filtering out the options you want just by selecting them.

Features at a Glance:



1,813 instruments and presets.

6GB+ of sample content (21,000+ audio files).

Constructed entirely of multi-sampled acoustic, digital, world, vocals and sound-designed percussion.

Dual-core audio engine with stepper and effect dynamics.

Tag based dynamic preset browser.

Randomize presets, sounds and parameters for instant inspiration.

Hot-swappable effects chain technology.

DRUM FURY MOTION is priced at $299, and now the first discount is only $199.99, and requires Kontakt 6.7.1 or higher. Official website:

https://www.samplelogic.com/products/drum-fury-motion/