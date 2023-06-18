International competition: USA VS Canada, who can win the Central North American League Championship_Status_Week_General_Events

Review of last issue
Saturday: Great God Three Points vs Okayama Green Pheasant
Half-time direction: Pingping wins nine consecutive reds
Saturday morning game: 001 wins, 002 wins 3.4 times and wins five consecutive reds
Saturday morning game singles: 001 handicap 002 handicap (14 times) triple red
today’s game
USA vs. Canada
direction
The state is hot recently, and yesterday’s record was 5 out of 7, which is not bad. Mr. Zhou’s own data is quite stable. He got 2 of the 3 big meat skewers, but the harvest definitely exceeds the raw materials.
Believe in Mr. Zhou, and eat meat with Mr. Zhou every day. The pictures and texts are excerpted from the WeChat public account “Xiao Zhou watching the ball”. If you want to know other event information and share, follow me, more exciting events are waiting for you! Thanks for attention!
At 8:30 a.m. on June 19th, Beijing time, the North-Central American League Finals, the United States and Canada will compete for the championship at the Las Vegas Stadium. The U.S. team has not lost a single game in the North Central America League this time, and is in a stable state; while Canada has only lost one game, and its state is not much worse than that of the U.S. team. When the two teams collide, who will win the championship?
The United States is currently ranked 13th in the world. Although it was swept out by the Netherlands in the World Cup last year, the United States is still very strong in Central and North America. This competition has not lost a game so far, and it can be seen that their state is indeed excellent. Moreover, the US team’s lineup is generally very young, which is also conducive to building confidence for young players.
This scene is a challenge to Canada. The two teams have played against each other nearly 10 times. The United States has 5 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses. In terms of personnel, most of the players in the United States play in the European leagues, and there are not a few players in the five major leagues. Captain Pulisic scored twice in the last round and is also very hot.
Canada is currently ranked 47th in the world. Last year, Canada lost all three games in the World Cup and was sadly out. The team’s World Cup experience is quite lacking. But when it comes to the American arena, Canada still has a certain degree of competitiveness. At present, they have only lost one game in the North Central American League. They have not lost a game so far this year, and they are in a very hot state.
In this scene against the United States, although in the overall historical confrontation, Canada does not have the upper hand. However, in the recent North American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Canada faced the United States with 1 win and 1 tie in two rounds, remaining unbeaten and having a psychological advantage.
In this game, the two teams are quite strong teams in Central and North America, but now the United States has a younger lineup and more players in the European League than Canada. However, Canada’s progress in recent years should not be underestimated, so the possibility of a draw between the United States and Canada in this game is higher. Even if there is a winner, the United States will stop.Return to Sohu to see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.