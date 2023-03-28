Electronic flag – Rabat National coach Walid Regragui said today, Monday in Madrid, that the Atlas Lions will play the friendly match against Peru, on Tuesday evening, at the Civitas Metropolitano, with the same spirit they played against Brazil.

“We always have the same spirit. The Moroccan national team respects all opponents and we are working to maintain the same spirit that allowed us to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar and beat Brazil,” Rekragui said during a press conference held in Valdebebas, Real Madrid’s sports city. Saturday in Tangiers.

He added, “The match will be difficult, especially after the victory over Brazil. We must maintain our level and focus on the details,” stressing that the Atlas Lions “will do their best to win the match.”

“Peru is a very large and organized team with players of a high level. The victory over Morocco has become a challenge for all teams, so it is up to us to confirm our position and develop,” he said.

Regarding the condition of the players after their efforts against Brazil, Regragui said that he would wait until the last training session to ensure the players’ readiness before deciding on the squad that will face Peru, ruling out the participation of the injured Ezzedine Onahi.

“We will try to think hard to have the best team possible in order to win the match,” he added.

Morocco, which beat the Brazilian national team on Saturday in Tangiers 2-1, will face Peru on Tuesday evening in its second friendly match after the 2022 World Cup.