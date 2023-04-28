Samsung previews Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition ahead of Korea launch – SlashGear

guide According to the latest news, by 2022, the Galaxy Z Flip4 may not be too far away. Samsung itself, however, remains firmly focused on its so-called predecessor, the Z Flip3, having just announced what it calls the most…

According to the latest news, by 2022, the Galaxy Z Flip4 may not be too far away. Samsung itself, however, remains firmly focused on its so-called predecessor, the Z Flip3, which has just announced what it calls its “best collaboration yet.” Secures for a clamshell foldable phone.

The new partnership enables the OEM to tease a new Pokémon edition that’s apparently exclusive to Samsung.com in the company’s native South Korea. It comes in a new, greatly enlarged, and possibly memorable box, which opens to reveal an insert of the new Pokéball-style retail box for the Z Flip 3 itself, surrounded by new exclusive accessories.

They include a clear case that houses what could be a series of themed ring clip inserts, and a case for an also Pokéball-themed pop-up socket, displaying collectible cards for perhaps the most familiar starter pocket monsters, and Pikachu- Tail keychain.

However, the Flip3 itself appears to be a solid black standard unit. However, Samsung clearly wants users to emphasize its special edition status with the Pokédex-like pouch found in its main box, as well as the transparent case.

Samsung hasn’t revealed how much this new version of the Galaxy Z Flip3 will cost, or which configurations you can get for that price. For context, the base model of the device is selling for $900 on Amazon today. However, it did note that South Korean consumers have five days and two hours from now to register their interest in purchasing the foldable Pokémon Edition smartphone.