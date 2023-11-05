San Diego Symphony Orchestra Crosses Borders to Perform in Tijuana

San Diego Symphony Orchestra Performs in Tijuana for Day of the Dead Celebrations

The renowned San Diego Symphony Orchestra made history on November 2nd as they performed in Tijuana as part of the city’s Day of the Dead celebrations. The orchestra, consisting of almost 100 musicians, traveled from San Diego to Tijuana, crossing the border through San Ysidro. This marked the first time in 23 years that the Symphony has performed in Tijuana, and they wanted to ensure that it was an impeccable night.

Under the direction of conductor Rafael Payare, a young Venezuelan conductor known for his charisma and artistic talent, the San Diego Symphony has been experiencing a great moment. They recently performed at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City after a decade-long absence. They also have the upcoming “California Festival” on the horizon, which will bring together over 100 musical groups from the state.

However, the Symphony’s performance in Tijuana posed a unique challenge due to the logistical and planning effort required. The authorities had less than four months to organize the concert at the Tijuana Cultural Center, which is located just 30 kilometers from San Diego. But the Symphony and the city of Tijuana saw this as an opportunity to foster a stronger relationship and collaboration between the two regions.

“We want this to be the beginning of a relationship…One of the dreams is that we can form a binational Orchestra, play together on both sides, make music, because that has no borders,” said Payare.

Martha Gilmer, CEO of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, shares the sentiment that music should be open and accessible to all. She believes that collaboration and connection between San Diego and Tijuana is important for both communities.

The concert in Tijuana was met with great anticipation and exceeded expectations. The Tijuana Cultural Center was packed with over 900 people who eagerly followed Payare’s every movement. The San Diego Symphony Orchestra showcased a dynamic program that captivated the Tijuana audience, featuring classic works by Richard Strauss and contemporary pieces with Latin influences.

Payare believes that music has the power to heal and bring people together. “When you play, you must be in harmony, listen to the person next to you to maintain balance. Maybe, in the future, people will start to think this way to solve their problems,” he said.

The Symphony’s performance in Tijuana was made possible with the support of the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego, the Tijuana Cultural Center, and the Symphony Orchestra, who made the concert free for the Mexican public. Both the Symphony and the city of Tijuana hope that this performance is just the beginning of a stronger partnership and more opportunities for musical collaboration in the future.

