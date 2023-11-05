Inflation and Animal Welfare Concerns Threaten Affordability of Chicken, Pork, and Rabbit for Consumers

Consumer Fears Rise as Animal Welfare Measures Threaten to Increase Meat Prices

Consumers in Spain are facing the possibility of skyrocketing meat prices as animal welfare measures in the European Union threaten to impact the poultry, pork, and rabbit sectors. The rising inflation in food prices has already led to changes in consumption habits, with more affordable protein sources like chicken and pork becoming the preferred choice for many Spaniards.

However, the proposed animal welfare regulations being debated in Brussels could have a significant impact on the costs of these sectors, prompting concerns that these once-affordable food options may no longer be accessible to most consumers. The Poultry Meat Interprofessional (Avianza) has already warned that chicken could become a luxury item for many people if the regulations are enforced.

The demands being discussed in the European Union could reduce the current capacity of farms by almost 30%, resulting in the closure of many farms or requiring them to make substantial investments to expand their facilities. This would inevitably lead to an increase in the price of meat, potentially doubling or even tripling until it reaches 20 euros per kilo of breast.

The pork sector is also voicing concerns about a disproportionate increase in the price of pork. The proposed regulations could lead to a reduction in the number of animals housed in delivery rooms, necessitating costly investments to create more space. This would further burden the sector, which is already grappling with financial challenges.

However, the most severe blow would be dealt to rabbit farmers. Proposed measures to end the use of cages in meat rabbit farms and allow animals to roam freely on the ground would have a devastating impact on the sector. This would result in a loss of production and potentially lead to national products disappearing from butcher shops and store shelves.

To address these concerns, COAG (Coordinator of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) has presented a report to the European Commission outlining the socio-economic impact of the proposed regulations. The report highlights the severe consequences that the rabbit farming sector would face if these measures are implemented.

The push for stricter animal welfare standards began with a citizen initiative called ‘End the Cage Age,’ which garnered over 1.3 million signatures across the European Union, including 85,756 in Spain. The European Commission has committed to presenting a legislative proposal by the end of 2023 in response to this initiative.

Producers in Spain argue that animal welfare involves more than just eliminating cages and warn that these measures could lead to the demise of the rabbit farming industry. Additionally, the pork and poultry sectors are also grappling with the potential economic implications of the proposed regulations. Farmers fear that they will be unable to bear the additional expenses, leading to significant price increases for consumers.

As the debate continues in Brussels, the future of the meat industry in Spain remains uncertain. Farmers and agricultural organizations are urging policymakers to consider the economic and practical implications of these animal welfare measures before making any decisions that could harm the sector and increase prices for consumers.

