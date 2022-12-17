Home Entertainment San Siro stadium, Sgarbi: “We are preparing a bond for the protection of the monument”
San Siro stadium, Sgarbi: "We are preparing a bond for the protection of the monument"

San Siro stadium, Sgarbi: "We are preparing a bond for the protection of the monument"

The demolition of the San Siro stadium is simply “senseless” and “we are preparing a bond to protect the monument. The process has already started, the director general of the ministry will sign it shortly. From Berlusconi to Salvini, up to Milly Moratti, in Milan there is no one who has said they want to tear it down and spending 50 million to tear it down is really absurd».

Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi says so. Article 10 of the Cultural Heritage Code will establish “a historical relational protection constraint, which does not concern the age of the monument but its symbolic value, its importance as a historical memory for the fans, for Inter and Milan and for Milan ». The issue of proxies “to which Sala appeals is nonsense: as an undersecretary I can give a political indication that legitimizes the action of a superintendent” specifies the critic.

As for the appointment for the superintendence in Milan «we have already decided, we just need to formalize the appointment and it will be done shortly. I can’t say his name yet, but I guarantee that he is a rigorous person, with renowned severity. Austro-Hungarian”.

