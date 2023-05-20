Santa Fe: a former leader of the Argentine Agrarian Federation was stabbed to death

A former leader of the Argentine Agrarian Federation was stabbed to death in Santa Fe in his house located in the town of Chovet, belonging to the department General López. Is about Aldo Viscovich, 68 years old, who was found dead by his brother last Thursday at noon.

Viscovich’s body was lying on the floor, in his underwear and with the mark of a stab wound in the neck area. The victim’s brother called the police and personnel from the third police station approached the scene, who found that Viscovich was dead.

The authorities requested the presence of medical personnel and officials of the Public Prosecution Ministry, who arrived at the crime scene minutes later. For her part, the prosecutor on duty, Vanina Servidio Pozzi, ordered the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Agency and agents of the Scientific Police to begin the investigation and determine the causes of the event.

According to police sources, Viscovich was found near the back door, which was open. He was lying in a pool of blood and dressed in a T-shirt, underpants and a shoe on his right foot..

In addition to the neck-level wound caused by a sharp element, investigators indicated that the victim had another stab wound near the heart.

Local media reported that investigators are still awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine if the body had other injuries. So far they have not found the murder weapon.

The town is small, with just 2,500 inhabitants, so the crime shocked all the residents. The investigation is still in its initial phase and no hypothesis has been ruled out, but the strongest is that it was a robbery followed by death.

Police report of the crime of Aldo Viscovich

The middle The capital He shared fragments of the police report that indicate that “at 12:45 p.m. yesterday, May 18, I received a phone call to my private phone from the officer Santa Cruz Fernando, who told me that he was at an address on Calle España half a block from the police unit, as a result of which a few moments ago a male had asked for it by shouting, asking for help for his brotheror, that in the place he saw a body on the floor of a male covered in blood, with his throat cut”.

“So I immediately go to the place at Calle España 355. The officer Santa Cruz is in custody of the door and Mr. Tomas Viscovich, brother of the person apparently murdered. It was Aldo Viscovich, 68 years old and residing in Chovet”, details the text.

