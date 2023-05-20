Williams syndrome, one in 10,000 falls into the trap of the disease

10
One person out of 10,000: these are the estimates on the incidence of Williams Syndrome whose International Day occurs on May 20th. A rare disease, which records a deletion of chromosome seven of the DNA, for which research is reserving some news. The announcement comes from the international conference organized by Apw Italia, an association that brings together people affected by this pathology.
