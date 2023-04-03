Santiago, son of Emiliano “Dibu” Martínezwent viral in the last few hours due to a celebration in which imitates the dance that his father had done during the World Cup in Qatar.

Without a doubt “Dibu” became one of the benchmarks of the Argentine National Team. the archer he is already an idol of the youngest who imitate him in every game.

Thus, Santiago, with gloves and the Aston Villa shirt – the team where “Dibu” plays – he was happy about obtaining a diploma at his little football school in England. To celebrate, she danced and imitated the movements of her father.

Santiago fHe was selected as the player of the week at his Academy and celebrated as his father did after the missed shot by Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni in the penalty shootout of the World Cup final.

Mandinha, wife of Martinezshared the tender video through their social networks.

🕺 Dibu Martínez’s son celebrated like his father ⚽ Santi celebrated the diploma he received at the soccer school with the famous viral dance of the goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team. 📲 Mandinha, Martinez’s wife, shared the tender video through her social networks pic.twitter.com/Q129tZDDID — Filo.news (@filonewsOK) April 3, 2023

Dibu Martinez figure of Aston Villa

Emiliano Martínez had an outstanding performance last weekend for Aston Villa. His team they beat Chelsea and Dibu was a figure.

The Argentine goalkeeper covered four very clear goal situations and got a new undefeated fence. In this way he became the goalkeeper of the club with more clean sheets in their first hundred games, since he kept fence undefeated in 34 matches.



