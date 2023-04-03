Bologna, 3 April 2023 – Nicholas Passalacqua will face trial for the attempted murder of Davide Ferrerio con abbreviated procedurewhich provides for a reduction of one third of the sentence. The twenty-two year old originally from Colleferro this morning in the courtroom, assisted by the lawyer Salvatore Iannone, has in fact opted for this award ceremony. There maximum sentence which risks is therefore approximately of ten and a half years.

Now, the next hearing for him it will be Thursday: it is foreseen that on that occasion the defendant himself will be heard, then it will be up to the lawyers of some civil parties and finally to the prosecutor.

The other two defendants on trial today, namely the forty-two year old mother of the then minor ‘contention’ between Passalacqua and Alessandro Curto (the latter is the alleged “deceptive” of the punitive expedition who will be on trial for anomalous conspiracy to attempted murder on April 17), and her partner, the thirty-four year old Andrej Gajuhave not instead opted for alternative rites: the decision for a possible acquittal or indictment will be taken at the hearing already set for the April 21stdate for which the sentence on is also foreseen Passalacquaafter the intervention of the lawyer Gabriele Bordonicivil action for Davide’s mother, Giuseppina Orlando.

Today, Giuseppina was not in Crotone; instead there were the padre and the Brother Of Davidewith the lawyer Fabrizio Gallo. Civil parties at trial are also the Municipality of Bolognathe Province and the City of Crotone. On Wednesday it’s the turn of the Passalacqua’s young ‘girlfriend’ (today actually eighteen), in turn accused of anomalous competition, who will face the shortened before the court for minors always of Crotone.

What happened

David Ferrerio was attacked for a tragic mistake in person last August 11 in Crotone: Passalacqua attacked him by hitting him on the head and leaving him in an irreversible coma. The alleged “punitive shipment” according to the indictment it had been organized by the quarantaduenne against the boy who for some time had been courting his daughter via text messages from a fake social media account; that would have been it Short. However, on the evening of the appointment, realizing the aggressive intentions of the group which for the prosecution consisted of the woman and her daughter, as well as Passalacqua and Gaju, he fled with an excuse and sent a message to mislead them: “I am wearing a White shirt”. Which is not true; but nearby, by pure chance, and wearing just a white shirt, was Davide, waiting for a friend. The rest is sadly known.